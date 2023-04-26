Atmospheric Water Generators Market to Hit USD 6,214.9 Million by 2027 | with a CAGR 18.1%

Pune, India, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global atmospheric water generators market growth is expected to touch USD 6,214.9 million by 2027 on account of the rising demand for potable water and the decline in the availability of fresh water. Fortune Business Insights has presented this information in its report “Global Atmospheric Water Generators Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 1,940.8 million and will rise at a CAGR of 18.1% between 2020 and 2027.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/atmospheric-water-generator-market-103321

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Atmospheric Water Generators Market include:

Water-Gen Ltd. (North Carolina, USA)

Akvosphere (West Bengal, India)

Drinkable Air Technologies (Florida, USA)

Eshara Water (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

Water Technologies International, Inc. (Florida, USA)

Clean Wave Products (USA)

Atmospheric Water Generator, LLC (Florida, USA)

GENAQ Technologies S.L. (Lucena, Spain)

Zhongling Xinquan (Fujian) Air Drinking Water Technology Co., Ltd. (Fujian Province, China)

Atlantis Solar (New York, USA)

Island Sky Corporation (Florida, USA)

WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd. (Maharashtra, India)

Dew Point Manufacturing (British Columbia, Canada)

PlanetsWater Ltd. (London, U.K.)

Ebara Corporation

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 18.1% 2027 Value Projection USD 6,214.9 Million Market Size in 2019 USD 1,940.8 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 100 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Thickness

By Type

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Atmospheric Water Generators Market Growth Drivers Increasing Water Scarcity Further Propels Demand for AWS, Augmenting Growth cooling condensation technology is highly adopted in the manufacturing of atmospheric water generators

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/atmospheric-water-generator-market-103321

Covid-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has left us all devastated. We are at a point of crisis where most businesses are shut temporarily, hampering the overall world economy. Some businesses are barely able to manage meagre revenue by working from homes. We however, soon hope to fight back this pandemic by following the government regulations and measures.

Meanwhile, Fortune Business Insights is offering analytical reports on various markets affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These reports will help investors study various markets and prepare themselves for the future.

Drivers & Restraints-

The atmospheric water generator market is driven by various factors, including:

Water scarcity: The shortage of clean drinking water in many regions is a major driver of the atmospheric water generator market. The technology provides an alternative source of clean water, particularly in areas where traditional water sources are scarce or contaminated.

Increasing awareness: Rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of atmospheric water generators, including their eco-friendliness and sustainability, is driving market growth.

Renewable energy adoption: The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, such as solar power, to power atmospheric water generators is driving market growth.

Technological advancements: The development of new and innovative atmospheric water generator technologies, such as those that can extract water from the air even in low-humidity conditions, is driving market growth.

However, there are also some factors that can restrain the growth of the atmospheric water generator market, such as:

High initial cost: The initial cost of installing atmospheric water generators is relatively high, which can be a deterrent for some customers.

Energy consumption: Atmospheric water generators require a significant amount of energy to operate, which can be a concern in areas with limited access to electricity.

Maintenance requirements: The maintenance and servicing of atmospheric water generators can be expensive, which can be a barrier to market growth.

Health and safety concerns: There are some concerns regarding the quality and safety of water produced by atmospheric water generators, particularly in areas with high levels of air pollution.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/atmospheric-water-generator-market-103321

Industrial Segment Gained Dominance Owing to High Demand for Water

The global market for atmospheric water generators is dominated by the industrial section based on segmentation by application with a 74.5% share earned in 2019. The growth of this section is attributed to the large quantity of water used in industries and manufacturing units. Large scale industries are now acquiring economical and sustainable water solutions such as atmospheric water generators to meet the increasing demand for water.

Regional Analysis-

The Middle East and Africa Dominated Market Owing to Extreme Water Scarcity

The weather conditions in the Middle East and Africa are majorly responsible for scarcity of water. The aforementioned regions are heavily dependent on desalination plants and water bottles to suffice to their daily needs. The use of air to water systems in this region helps this region to produce more potable water more economically. Therefore, this region dominated the market in 2019 and are likely to continue doing so in the coming years as well.

Additionally, North America earned 217.8 million in 2019 and Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a CAGR of 21.1% in the forecast period accountable to the increasing water scarcity problems in Southeast Asian Nations.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/atmospheric-water-generator-market-103321

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends in Global Market Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Cooling Condensation Desiccant Based

Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Industrial Commercial Household



TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape-

Companies Introducing New Products to Earn Lion’s Share

Some of the companies operating in this market are engaging in new product launches and are therefore investing heavily in latest technology. Other vendors are engaging in joint ventures and partnerships to collaboratively earn significant revenues, thereby making a significant remark in the market competition.

The atmospheric water generator market has seen significant industry development in recent years, driven by technological advancements, increasing awareness of water scarcity, and the need for sustainable solutions to water-related challenges.

Significant Industry Developments of the Atmospheric Water Generators Market are:

December 2019 – GENAQ Technologies S.L. showcased their air generators in the largest building and construction event called “The Big 5” in the Middle East. It also promoted the S50 generator and provided brief information on air and water technologies.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/methanol-market-101552

Check out more Related Insights

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size Worth 489.07 billion by 2029 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1%

Water Purifier Market Estimated to Reach USD 50.66 billion by 2029 | CAGR Excepted to Hit 7.5%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: