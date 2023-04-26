ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Tuesday 25 April 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1029.5p



- including income, 1034.4p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1034.0p

- including income, 1038.9p

