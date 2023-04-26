Singapore Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application - Q1 2023 Update

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the publisher, conversational commerce industry in Singapore is expected to grow by 26.6% on annual basis to reach US$3,911.5 million in 2023.
The conversational commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 21.4% during 2022-2028. The conversational commerce transaction value in the country will increase from US$3,911.5 million in 2023 to reach US$10,308.0 million by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of conversational commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of conversational commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.
Scope
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of conversational commerce in Singapore. Below is a summary of key market segments:
Singapore Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
- Transaction Value
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value Per Transaction
Singapore Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type
- AI-Based Virtual Assistants
- Non-Intelligent Chatbot
Singapore Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type
- Chatbots
- Digital Voice Assistants
- OTT Messaging
- RCS Messaging
Singapore Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Chatbots
- Web-Based
- App-Based
Singapore Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Key Sectors
- Retail Shopping
- Travel & Hospitality
- Online Food Service
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare and Wellness
- Financial Services
- Technology Products and Services
- Other Sectors
Singapore Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast in Key Sectors by Product Offering
- Retail Shopping Market By Chatbots
- Travel & Hospitality Market By Chatbots
- Online Food Service Market By Chatbots
- Media and Entertainment Market By Chatbots
- Healthcare and Wellness Market By Chatbots
- Financial Services Market By Chatbots
- Technology Products and Services Market By Chatbots
- Other Sectors Market By Chatbots
- Retail Shopping Market By Digital Voice Assistants
- Travel & Hospitality Market By Digital Voice Assistants
- Online Food Service Market By Digital Voice Assistants
- Media and Entertainment Market By Digital Voice Assistants
- Healthcare and Wellness Market By Digital Voice Assistants
- Financial Services Market By Digital Voice Assistants
- Technology Products and Services Market By Digital Voice Assistants
- Other Sectors Market By Digital Voice Assistants
- Retail Shopping Market By OTT Messaging
- Travel & Hospitality Market By OTT Messaging
- Online Food Service Market By OTT Messaging
- Media and Entertainment Market By OTT Messaging
- Healthcare and Wellness Market By OTT Messaging
- Financial Services Market By OTT Messaging
- Technology Products and Services Market By OTT Messaging
- Other Sectors Market By OTT Messaging
- Retail Shopping Market By RCS Messaging
- Travel & Hospitality Market By RCS Messaging
- Online Food Service Market By RCS Messaging
- Media and Entertainment Market By RCS Messaging
- Healthcare and Wellness Market By RCS Messaging
- Financial Services Market By RCS Messaging
- Technology Products and Services Market By RCS Messaging
- Other Sectors Market By RCS Messaging
Singapore Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Organization Size
- Large Enterprise
- Medium-Sized Enterprise
- Small Enterprise
Singapore Total Spend on Conversational Commerce Market
Singapore Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Spend on Application
- Software Application
- IT Services
- Consulting Services
Singapore Conversational Commerce Spend on Key Sectors
- Retail Shopping
- Travel & Hospitality
- Online Food Service
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare and Wellness
- Financial Services
- Technology Products and Services
- Other Sectors
