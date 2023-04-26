Resolutions passed by Vopak’s Annual General Meeting

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 26 April 2023

The Annual General Meeting of Koninklijke Vopak N.V. (Royal Vopak) held on 26 April 2023 passed the following resolutions:





Positive advisory vote implementation remuneration policy for the 2022 financial year.





Adoption of the financial statements for the 2022 financial year.





Approval of the proposed dividend. A dividend of EUR 1.30 per ordinary share with a nominal value of EUR 0.50 will be distributed wholly in cash on 5 May 2023. As from 28 April 2023, the shares of Vopak will be listed ex-dividend on Euronext Amsterdam.





Discharge from liability of the Executive Board members’ conduct of the company’s affairs for the 2022 financial year.





Discharge from liability of the Supervisory Board members’ supervision exercised for the 2022 financial year.





Re-appointment of Mrs. N. Giadrossi as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of 4 years.





Approval of the amended Remuneration policy for the Supervisory Board.





Approval of the amended Remuneration policy for the Executive Board.





Authorization of the Executive Board for a period of 18 months, up till and including 25 October 2024, to acquire, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, for valuable consideration, fully paid-up ordinary shares in Royal Vopak, on the stock exchange or otherwise, up to the maximum number that may be held by the company in accordance with the law and the Articles of Association in force at the date of acquisition.





Appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as the external auditor of Royal Vopak and their engagement to examine the company’s financial statements for the 2024 financial year.

This press release may contain inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

About Vopak

Royal Vopak is the world’s leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. Products for everyday life. The energy that allows people to cook, heat or cool their homes and for transportation. The chemicals that enable companies to manufacture millions of useful products. The edible oils to prepare food. We take pride in improving access to cleaner energy and feedstocks for a growing world population, ensuring safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases at strategic locations around the world. We are excited to help shape a sustainable future by developing infrastructure solutions for new vital products, focusing on zero- and low-carbon hydrogen, ammonia, CO2, long duration energy storage and sustainable feedstocks. We have a track record of over 400 years in navigating change and are continuously investing in innovation. On sustainability, we are ambitious and performance driven, with a balanced roadmap that reflects key topics that matter most to our stakeholders and where we can have a positive impact for people, planet and profit and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com





For more information please contact:

Vopak Press: Liesbeth Lans - Manager External Communication,

e-mail: global.communication@vopak.com



Vopak Analysts and Investors: Fatjona Topciu - Head of Investor Relations,

e-mail: investor.relations@vopak.com







Attachment