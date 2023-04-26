New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospital Lights Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451061/?utm_source=GNW

The global hospital lights market is expected to grow from $8.15 billion in 2022 to $8.90 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hospital lights market is expected to grow to $12.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0%.



The hospital lights market consists of sales of fluorescent tubular lamps (FTL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), and recessed lighting.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Hospital lights are lights made from durable material to be used in medical facilities for the safety of the people who are working in the building.



North America was the largest region in the hospital lights market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of hospital lights are troffers, surface-mounted lights, surgical lamps, and other products.Troffers is an inverted trough serving as a support and reflector usually for a fluorescent lighting unit The various technologies are fluorescent, LED, renewable energy, and other technologies.



The various applications involved patient wards and ICUs, surgical suites, examination rooms, and other applications.



The growing number of hospitals is expected to propel the growth of the hospital lights market.Hospitals are institutions that are designed, staffed, and outfitted for illness diagnosis, medical and surgical treatment of the ill and injured, and housing while undergoing these procedures.



Hospital lights provide enough light for the medical staff, are used as a signalling device during any event and prevent any disturbance to the patients during sleep. For instance, in 2022, according to a survey conducted by American Hospital Association, a US-based healthcare industry trade group, the total number of all U.S. Hospitals is 6,093 and the number of U.S. community hospitals is 5,139. Therefore, the growing number of hospitals is driving the growth of the hospital lights market.



Product innovation is a key trend in the hospital lights market.Major players in the hospital lighting industry are concentrating on creating innovative product solutions to improve their market share.



For instance, in October 2021, Signify, a Netherlands-based company operating in hospital light, launched the Philips UV-C disinfection box with a UV-C light source for small objects. This product uses UV-C technology which has been proven by scientific studies to disinfect and can inactivate SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that will cause COVID-19 disease) on surfaces by more than 99% to below detectable levels, providing an easy and effective way to disinfect items like keys, cell phones, toys, and other household items.



In March 2021, SMART Global Holdings, a US-based holding company that provides speciality memory solutions, acquired Cree LED for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition uniquely positions Cree with a sharpened strategic focus to lead the industry transition from silicon to silicon carbide.



SMART has a strong foundation and a proven track record of effectively acquiring and integrating companies that specialize in specialized solutions. Cree LED is a US-based company operating in hospital lights.



The countries covered in the Hospital Lights market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



