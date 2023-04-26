Worldwide Personal Cooling Device Market Size/Share Will Grow at 4.601% CAGR to Reach Over USD 8.32 Billion By 2030

Phoenix, AZ, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Personal Cooling Device Market By Product Type (Handheld Cooling Device, Desk Fans, Personal Air Conditioner, And Others), By Price (Low-End And High-End), By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Personal Cooling Device Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 5.81 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 8.32 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.601% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Personal Cooling Device? How big is the Personal Cooling Device Industry?

Report Overview:

The global personal cooling devices market had a value of approximately USD 5.81 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach approximately USD 8.32 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound yearly growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.601% between the years 2023 and 2030. The study investigates the factors that are driving growth in the global personal cooling devices market, as well as the factors that are holding the industry back, as well as the difficulties that lie ahead. In addition to this, the research investigates new possibilities that have arisen in the market for personal cooling devices.

The term "personal cooling device industry" refers to a subset of the broader "consumer electronic group" that is concerned with the development and sale of wearable devices that are intended to cool or otherwise reduce the temperature of the person who is wearing the device. These devices are known as "personal cooling devices." These gadgets are often portable, consisting of a compact form factor, and powered by a battery.

They can also be worn on the body or positioned in close contact to the skin in order to provide cooling relief in hot or humid circumstances. Both of these options are available. Portable fans, cooling vests, neck fans, and handheld misting devices are a few examples of the types of personal cooling devices that are available. People who work in environments that are hot and humid, or who have a medical condition that causes them to experience hot flashes, both of which can cause the body to overheat, are the target customers for these products. On the other hand, in recent years, the product has also been increasingly popular among virtually anyone who want to maintain their level of comfort throughout the warmer months.

Global Personal Cooling Device Market: Growth Factors

It is anticipated that the global market for personal cooling devices will expand as a result of the rising average temperature across the globe. Recent years have seen various nations break records that had stood for over a decade for the highest temperature ever measured in the nation as a whole or in specific regions of the nation. The rise in temperature has been attributed by scientists and studies to global warming, which in turn is connected to a number of other factors such as rapid urbanization, industrialization, and the use of non-renewable sources for energy generation leading to the emission of greenhouse gases. These factors are some of the causes.

For example, in April 2023, the Guardian published an article stating that some nations in Asia had already been hit by a severe heat wave at the beginning of the summer season in the eastern section of the earth. A well-known scientist named Maximiliano Herrera, who contributed to the same paper, asserted that the high temperatures that occurred in April can be classified as the "worst April heatwave in the history of Asia." These kinds of circumstances are anticipated to fuel demand for personal cooling devices, particularly among persons whose jobs need them to be performed in outdoor settings.

Although personal cooling devices are beneficial in lowering the overall temperature of the body and can reduce discomfort caused by rising outside temperatures, the awareness rate surrounding these devices is very low. This is despite the fact that these devices are effective in reducing the overall temperature of the body. At this time, the majority of people that make up the consumer group live in urban areas, which provide them with a greater variety of shopping and informational options. However, businesses need to devise alternative marketing strategies in order to penetrate more rural areas, many of which do not have the necessary financial standing to implement alternative methods of cooling, such as air conditioners.

The worldwide players in the personal cooling device sector may tap into a number of crucial areas, one of the most important of which is investing more resources in product innovation. They are able to keep re-inventing the product in order to make it more fit for the particular requirements of the clients who come from different regions. In addition, the product's increased efficiency may, in the years to come, entice a greater number of customers to purchase it. In addition to this, the utilization of social medical and e-commerce platforms may also create additional prospects for higher rates of growth.

The technology that powers conventional cooling systems, such as air conditioners with big fans, is not available to the manufacturers of personal cooling devices. This indicates that the gadget has limited operation and that it is not helpful in weather conditions that are particularly severe. In addition, given that these gadgets are powered by batteries, in the event that one does not have access to a source of electrical energy, the battery may run out of power after a few hours, rendering the device useless. This is especially relevant for nations or regions that do not possess sufficient facilities or infrastructure for the generation of acceptable amounts of power.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.81 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 8.32 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.601% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Honeywell International Inc., Dyson Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., O2COOL LLC, Evapolar Ltd., Personal Cooling Technologies, LLC, Holmes Products Corp., Sunpentown International Inc., The Coleman Company, Inc., NewAir LLC, Symphony Limited, Havells India Ltd., De'Longhi S.p.A., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Orient Electric Limited, Symphony Comfort Systems Ltd., Breezair Pty Ltd., Vornado Air LLC, Climate Wizard Pty Ltd., Fujitsu General Limited, Carrier Global Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation Key Segment By Product Type, By Price, By Distribution Channel, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Personal Cooling Device Market: Segmentation Analysis

The personal cooling devices market across the globe may be broken down into four distinct submarkets: product type, price, distribution channel, and geography.

Handheld cooling devices, desk fans, personal air conditioners, and other types of products make up some of the segments of the global market based on product type. The segment of the market for desk fans experienced the biggest growth in 2022 due to the fact that these fans may be utilised either at home or in offices. These more compact fans blow cool breezes, which can assist in bringing the temperature of the body down. It has the potential to make the surrounding atmosphere more pleasant, which may be to the advantage of other individuals as well. Another big contributor category was the handheld cooling device segment. These devices are typically utilised by people when they are travelling or when they are in circumstances that prevent them from having access to traditional sources of cooling. However, it is essential to keep in mind that the market is quite competitive, and customer preference for a certain product may vary depending on the circumstances under which the user resides. The hottest temperature ever recorded in India was 38.9 degrees Celsius, which occurred in the month of April 2022.

The global personal cooling devices market can be divided into two categories, based on price: low-end and high-end.

Online and offline are the two categories that make up the two distinct segments of the worldwide market. The pandemic caused the majority of individuals or purchasers to convert to digital forms of buying, which resulted in the online shopping sector of the industry experiencing the highest growth rate. Some of the primary reasons for the expansion of this market segment are the simplicity of making a purchase, the accessibility of a greater number of options, the convenience of return policies, the excellence of customer service, and the extensive use of social media marketing by businesses. In addition, because the majority of customers live in metropolitan areas, they prefer to shop through internet channels rather than the conventional brick-and-mortar shopping. According to one estimate provided by Tidio, there are around 2.14 billion people who purchase online.

The global Personal Cooling Device market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Handheld Cooling Device

Desk Fans

Personal Air Conditioner

Others

By Price

Low-End

High-End

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Personal Cooling Device market include -

Honeywell International Inc.

Dyson Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

O2COOL LLC

Evapolar Ltd.

Personal Cooling Technologies LLC

Holmes Products Corp.

Sunpentown International Inc.

The Coleman Company Inc.

NewAir LLC

Symphony Limited

Havells India Ltd.

De'Longhi S.p.A.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai

Orient Electric Limited

Symphony Comfort Systems Ltd.

Breezair Pty Ltd.

Vornado Air LLC

Climate Wizard Pty Ltd.

Fujitsu General Limited

Carrier Global Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Haier Group Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global personal cooling device market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.601% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global personal cooling device market size was valued at around USD 5.81 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.32 billion, by 2030.

The personal cooling device market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising temperature across the world

Based on product type segmentation, desk fans was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on distribution channel segmentation, online was the leading channel in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Personal Cooling Device industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Personal Cooling Device Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Personal Cooling Device Industry?

What segments does the Personal Cooling Device Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Personal Cooling Device Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By Price, By Distribution Channel, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

During the period covered by this estimate, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the highest growth in the personal cooling device market worldwide. Multiple variables that work to the regional industry's advantage are projected to be the primary drivers of the growth rate in the coming years. The availability of a huge consumer database is the primary explanation behind this. Because of their status as the countries with the highest total population, India and China each have a population that is very near to 2.5 billion people. This indicates that market participants in the personal cooling device business have significant room for development in this region. In addition, as of the year 2023, Asia is experiencing the worst case of summer temperatures. Almost all places in South Asia are enduring extreme cases of heat waves, which have already caused a number of people to pass away and have caused a large number of others to become ill. In addition to this, these areas are seeing an increase in the number of individuals who have incomes that lie somewhere in the middle, which means that they are seeking for facilities that are effective while also being affordable, such as personal cooling equipment.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In March 2023, Symphony, an Indian multinational electronics company, announced the launch of a new range of personal cooling devices called Duet Mini. The company has announced the launch keeping in mind the changing needs of regional consumers that are currently living in soaring summer temperatures. Symphony, with its new product, is expected to tap into a new segment of consumers who have specific needs and requirements

In June 2022, Blaux Portable, a leading player in the industry, launched a new mini, portable air conditioner that can provide cooling effects rapidly and is designed for personal use. The new mobile AC is highly compact and lightweight without compromising its performance

In July 2020, Sony launched the Reon Pocket, a portable AC that can be charged using a USB-C chord

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is personal cooling device?

Which key factors will influence the personal cooling device market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the personal cooling device market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the personal cooling device market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the personal cooling device market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the personal cooling device market growth?

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

