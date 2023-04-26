Global VONVENDI Drug Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031: Rising Prevalence of Von Willebrand Disease Fuels Sector

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global VONVENDI Drug Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The VONVENDI drug market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2023-2031, driven by the rising prevalence of Von Willebrand disease (VWD). VONVENDI drug is widely used in the treatment of Von Willebrand disease (VWD), a blood disorder, which is likely to affect about 1% of the population in the coming years.
Global VONVENDI Drug Market: Introduction
The global VONVENDI drug market is experiencing significant growth due to factors such as increasing awareness about von Willebrand disease, advancements in treatment options, and growing patient population. Key trends in the market include increasing research and development activities in the field of haematology, expansion of treatment options for VWD patients, and strategic partnerships among pharmaceutical companies. These drivers have collectively contributed to the rapid expansion of the VONVENDI drug market, improving the quality of life for patients suffering from VWD.
Applications and Uses
VONVENDI is a drug used for the treatment of von Willebrand disease, a genetic bleeding disorder caused by a deficiency or dysfunction of von Willebrand factor, which is essential for blood clotting. The drug is administered as an intravenous injection and is primarily used for on-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes, and perioperative management of bleeding in adults diagnosed with VWD.
VONVENDI Drug Market Segmentations
The market can be categorized into indication, distribution channel, end user, and major regions:
Market Breakup by Indication
- On-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes
Perioperative management of bleeding
- Elective Surgical Procedure
- Emergency Surgery
- Routine prophylaxis
- Type 3 von Willebrand disease (VWD)
- Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Market Breakup by End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Research and Academic Laboratories
- Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
- United States of America
- Canada
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Others
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Others
VONVENDI Drug Market Scenario
The market has experienced significant growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Factors such as increasing prevalence of von Willebrand disease, advancements in treatment options, and rising awareness about VWD have contributed to the rapid expansion of the market. North America, particularly the United States, holds the largest share of the global VONVENDI drug market due to factors such as the presence of major market players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant research and development activities.
Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions are also expected to experience significant growth in the VONVENDI drug market, driven by increasing patient population, growing healthcare expenditures, and rising demand for advanced treatment options.
The global VONVENDI drug market presents vast opportunities for growth and innovation, and it is expected to play a critical role in improving the quality of life for patients suffering from von Willebrand disease by providing effective treatment options.
Key Suppliers in the Global VONVENDI Drug Market
The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key suppliers involved in the VONVENDI drug market, including pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers. The companies included in the market are as follows:
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Baxalta Incorporated (a subsidiary of Takeda)
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$9.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$16.83 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Executive Summary
3 Von Willebrand disease (VWD) Overview
4 Patient Profile
5 Von Willebrand disease (VWD) Epidemiology Analysis
6 Global VONVENDI Drug Market Overview
7 Global VONVENDI Drug Market Landscape
8 VONVENDI Drug Challenges and Unmet Needs
9 Cost of Treatment
10 Global VONVENDI Drug Market Dynamics
11 Global VONVENDI Drug Market Segmentation
12 North America VONVENDI Drug Market
13 Europe VONVENDI Drug Market
14 Asia Pacific VONVENDI Drug Market
15 Latin America VONVENDI Drug Market
16 Middle East and Africa VONVENDI Drug Market
17 Regulatory Framework
18 Patent Analysis
19 Grants Analysis
20 Clinical Trials Analysis
21 Funding and Investment Analysis
22 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis
23 Supplier Landscape
24 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)
Companies Mentioned
- Baxalta US Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
