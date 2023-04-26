Global VONVENDI Drug Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031: Rising Prevalence of Von Willebrand Disease Fuels Sector

The VONVENDI drug market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2023-2031, driven by the rising prevalence of Von Willebrand disease (VWD). VONVENDI drug is widely used in the treatment of Von Willebrand disease (VWD), a blood disorder, which is likely to affect about 1% of the population in the coming years.

Global VONVENDI Drug Market: Introduction

The global VONVENDI drug market is experiencing significant growth due to factors such as increasing awareness about von Willebrand disease, advancements in treatment options, and growing patient population. Key trends in the market include increasing research and development activities in the field of haematology, expansion of treatment options for VWD patients, and strategic partnerships among pharmaceutical companies. These drivers have collectively contributed to the rapid expansion of the VONVENDI drug market, improving the quality of life for patients suffering from VWD.

Applications and Uses

VONVENDI is a drug used for the treatment of von Willebrand disease, a genetic bleeding disorder caused by a deficiency or dysfunction of von Willebrand factor, which is essential for blood clotting. The drug is administered as an intravenous injection and is primarily used for on-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes, and perioperative management of bleeding in adults diagnosed with VWD.

VONVENDI Drug Market Segmentations

The market can be categorized into indication, distribution channel, end user, and major regions:

Market Breakup by Indication

  • On-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes

Perioperative management of bleeding

  • Elective Surgical Procedure
  • Emergency Surgery
  • Routine prophylaxis
  • Type 3 von Willebrand disease (VWD)
  • Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies

Market Breakup by End User

  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Research and Academic Laboratories
  • Others

Market Breakup by Region
North America

  • United States of America
  • Canada

Europe

  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Others

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • ASEAN
  • Australia
  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Mexico
  • Others

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Nigeria
  • South Africa
  • Others

VONVENDI Drug Market Scenario

The market has experienced significant growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Factors such as increasing prevalence of von Willebrand disease, advancements in treatment options, and rising awareness about VWD have contributed to the rapid expansion of the market. North America, particularly the United States, holds the largest share of the global VONVENDI drug market due to factors such as the presence of major market players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant research and development activities.

Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions are also expected to experience significant growth in the VONVENDI drug market, driven by increasing patient population, growing healthcare expenditures, and rising demand for advanced treatment options.

The global VONVENDI drug market presents vast opportunities for growth and innovation, and it is expected to play a critical role in improving the quality of life for patients suffering from von Willebrand disease by providing effective treatment options.

Key Suppliers in the Global VONVENDI Drug Market

The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key suppliers involved in the VONVENDI drug market, including pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers. The companies included in the market are as follows:

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  • Baxalta Incorporated (a subsidiary of Takeda)

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages140
Forecast Period2023 - 2031
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$9.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031$16.83 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Executive Summary

3 Von Willebrand disease (VWD) Overview

4 Patient Profile

5 Von Willebrand disease (VWD) Epidemiology Analysis

6 Global VONVENDI Drug Market Overview

7 Global VONVENDI Drug Market Landscape

8 VONVENDI Drug Challenges and Unmet Needs

9 Cost of Treatment

10 Global VONVENDI Drug Market Dynamics

11 Global VONVENDI Drug Market Segmentation

12 North America VONVENDI Drug Market

13 Europe VONVENDI Drug Market

14 Asia Pacific VONVENDI Drug Market

15 Latin America VONVENDI Drug Market

16 Middle East and Africa VONVENDI Drug Market

17 Regulatory Framework

18 Patent Analysis

19 Grants Analysis

20 Clinical Trials Analysis

21 Funding and Investment Analysis

22 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis

23 Supplier Landscape


24 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)

Companies Mentioned

  • Baxalta US Inc.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

