Global VONVENDI Drug Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031: Rising Prevalence of Von Willebrand Disease Fuels Sector

The "Global VONVENDI Drug Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The VONVENDI drug market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2023-2031, driven by the rising prevalence of Von Willebrand disease (VWD). VONVENDI drug is widely used in the treatment of Von Willebrand disease (VWD), a blood disorder, which is likely to affect about 1% of the population in the coming years.



Global VONVENDI Drug Market: Introduction



The global VONVENDI drug market is experiencing significant growth due to factors such as increasing awareness about von Willebrand disease, advancements in treatment options, and growing patient population. Key trends in the market include increasing research and development activities in the field of haematology, expansion of treatment options for VWD patients, and strategic partnerships among pharmaceutical companies. These drivers have collectively contributed to the rapid expansion of the VONVENDI drug market, improving the quality of life for patients suffering from VWD.



Applications and Uses



VONVENDI is a drug used for the treatment of von Willebrand disease, a genetic bleeding disorder caused by a deficiency or dysfunction of von Willebrand factor, which is essential for blood clotting. The drug is administered as an intravenous injection and is primarily used for on-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes, and perioperative management of bleeding in adults diagnosed with VWD.



VONVENDI Drug Market Segmentations



The market can be categorized into indication, distribution channel, end user, and major regions:



Market Breakup by Indication

On-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes

Perioperative management of bleeding

Elective Surgical Procedure

Emergency Surgery

Routine prophylaxis

Type 3 von Willebrand disease (VWD)

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Market Breakup by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Research and Academic Laboratories

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

VONVENDI Drug Market Scenario



The market has experienced significant growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Factors such as increasing prevalence of von Willebrand disease, advancements in treatment options, and rising awareness about VWD have contributed to the rapid expansion of the market. North America, particularly the United States, holds the largest share of the global VONVENDI drug market due to factors such as the presence of major market players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant research and development activities.

Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions are also expected to experience significant growth in the VONVENDI drug market, driven by increasing patient population, growing healthcare expenditures, and rising demand for advanced treatment options.



The global VONVENDI drug market presents vast opportunities for growth and innovation, and it is expected to play a critical role in improving the quality of life for patients suffering from von Willebrand disease by providing effective treatment options.



Key Suppliers in the Global VONVENDI Drug Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key suppliers involved in the VONVENDI drug market, including pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers. The companies included in the market are as follows:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Baxalta Incorporated (a subsidiary of Takeda)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $16.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Executive Summary



3 Von Willebrand disease (VWD) Overview



4 Patient Profile



5 Von Willebrand disease (VWD) Epidemiology Analysis



6 Global VONVENDI Drug Market Overview



7 Global VONVENDI Drug Market Landscape



8 VONVENDI Drug Challenges and Unmet Needs



9 Cost of Treatment



10 Global VONVENDI Drug Market Dynamics



11 Global VONVENDI Drug Market Segmentation



12 North America VONVENDI Drug Market



13 Europe VONVENDI Drug Market



14 Asia Pacific VONVENDI Drug Market



15 Latin America VONVENDI Drug Market



16 Middle East and Africa VONVENDI Drug Market



17 Regulatory Framework



18 Patent Analysis



19 Grants Analysis



20 Clinical Trials Analysis



21 Funding and Investment Analysis



22 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis



23 Supplier Landscape





24 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)



Companies Mentioned

Baxalta US Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

