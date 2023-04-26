Tickeron Releases Profitable AI Trading Bots for Choppy Markets

SUNNYVALE, Calif.,, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickeron, a leading developer of AI-based trading neural networks, is proud to announce the release of a new set of ai robots that have proven to be highly resilient in choppy markets. The S&P 500, a key indicator of the U.S. stock market, fell by 13% in 2022. However, during this same period, all of Tickeron's robots in this set not only remained profitable but also earned over 30% of the average annuali income in forward testing enviroment.

Traders and investors face significant challenges in unstable market conditions, and Tickeron has received numerous requests from clients asking for trading AI algorithms that can help them trade effectively in such difficult years. Tickeron's team of quants rose to the challenge and created a pool of AI Robots that are resistant to high market volatility and choppy markets while remaining accessible to both beginners and experienced traders.

In the process of creating these algorithms, Tickeron trained several neural networks based on several models, including a model for analyzing price dynamics and volatility of each stock, a model for analyzing the profitability of stocks of specific sectors of the US economy, and a synergy analysis model of several sector-focused robots in a portfolio of robots. The complex application of these models enabled Tickeron to create AI Robots for Choppy Markets.

For beginner traders, we have created ai robots for beginners that are easy to follow and require minimal time commitment. These robots typically execute 5-10 trades per week, with a holding time of 1 to 4 days. This means you can easily track their signals without being glued to your screen.

For advanced traders seeking a more sophisticated trading approach, our ai robots for choppy markets are designed to trade like hedge funds, making several dozen transactions per week, both long and short. This ensures market neutrality and reduces dependence on current market conditions.

"The ability to satisfy any request of traders using the power of machine learning algorithms and the accumulated many years of backtesting experience is what sets Tickeron apart from other developers of trading robots. Our main goal is to enable traders to trade in the hedge fund style, and we have successfully implemented this in our new sets of ai robots," said Sergey Savastiouk, Ph.D., CEO, and Founder of Tickeron.

About Tickeron

Tickeron is an algorithmic AI trading marketplace that serves traders, investors, and proprietary neural network developers. We developed tools such as Pattern Search Engine, Real-Time Patterns, Trend Prediction Engine that allow advanced traders to conduct sophisticated financial markets analysis. To learn more about Tickeron, visit their website.

Please note that Tickeron's detailed charts come with certain limitations which can be reviewed on their website before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice is based on historical information and past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities carries significant risks, including the risk of losing the entire investment.