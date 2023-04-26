New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cordyceps Sinensis Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451054/?utm_source=GNW

The global cordyceps sinensis market is expected to grow from $1.12 billion in 2022 to $1.22 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cordyceps sinensis market is expected to grow to $1.60 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.



The cordyceps sinensis market consists of sales of primary, secondary, and tertiary cordyceps sinensis.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Cordyceps sinensis refers to an ascomycete fungus that contains a variety of bioactive chemicals such as Cordycepin (-3?-deoxyadenosine), Cordycepic acid (d-mannitol), and vitamins such as E, K, B1, B2, B12, carbohydrates, proteins, sterols, nucleosides, and other vital elements used to treat a variety of illnesses. The cordyceps sinensis is a fungi used to enhance energy, appetite, stamina, libido, endurance, and sleep patterns.



North America was the largest region in the cordyceps sinensis market in 2022. The regions covered in the cordyceps sinensis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main cordyceps sinensis products include dried and wet.Dried cordyceps sinensis is harvested, cleaned, and dried under natural or artificial conditions.



The different models of cultivations include natural and artificial for applications in treatment and healthcare.



Increasing awareness about the health benefits of cordyceps sinensis will propel the market in the forecast period.Cordyceps sinensis is used to improve physical strength and immunity power and is also used to treat diabetes, kidney, lungs, cardiac and other ailments.



For instance, according to data published by SPINS, a US-based wellness-focused data provider and supporter of the natural products sector, in November 2020, in the US, the sales of cordyceps grew 43.7% compared to 2019. Therefore, increasing awareness about its health benefits will drive the cordyceps sinensis market.



Technological innovation and advancements are a key trend in the cordyceps sinensis market.Major companies are using new technologies such as cultivation and process technology for cultivating cordyceps sinensis.



For instance, in July 2020, Scientists at Bodoland University (BU), an Indian university, developed a cultivation and process technology for cultivating cordyceps militaris or cordyceps sinensis in laboratory settings to meet the demand. BU is the pioneer in the technology for cultivating Cordyceps and is prepared to transmit process technology to encourage young entrepreneurs’ development in order to improve self-employment and enable sustainable production of ’caterpillar mushroom’.



In July 2021, the University of Chulalongkorn, a Thailand-based university, collaborated with Thailand National Nanotechnology Center to use biorobots specifically to deliver cordyceps sinensis extract to halt cancer with reduced side effects.The delivery system aided by bio-robots carries the cordycepin to targeted cancer cells more precisely.



National Nanotechnology Center is a Thailand-based national research center.



The countries covered in the Cordyceps Sinensis market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

