Oxford Biomedica Appoints Leone Patterson as Non-Executive Director

Oxford, UK – 26th April 2023: Oxford Biomedica plc (LSE:OXB) (“Oxford Biomedica” or “the Company”), a quality and innovation-led viral vector CDMO, today announces the appointment of Ms Leone Patterson as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Ms Patterson shall join the Board on 1st May 2023.

Ms Patterson has more than 20 years of public company biotech experience including in the cell and gene therapy industry and has managed significant growth within international commercial companies working across areas including strategy, finance, operations and governance.

She is currently the Chief Financial and Business Officer at Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage company with a mission to discover, develop, and deliver potentially curative therapies, including gene therapy, for heart disease. Ms Patterson also serves on the Board of Directors for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX), a clinical-stage cell therapy company. Previously, Ms Patterson held leadership roles, including Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, at Adverum Biotechnologies, a gene therapy company focused on rare and ocular diseases. She has also held the role of Chief Financial Officer at public companies, including diagnostics firm Diadexus and speciality pharmaceuticals provider Transcept Pharmaceuticals and, earlier in her career, worked within Novartis, Chiron and KPMG. She holds a B.S. in business administration and accounting from Chapman University, an executive M.B.A. from St. Mary's College, and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

Dr. Roch Doliveux, Chair of Oxford Biomedica, said: “The appointment of Leone comes at an important juncture for Oxford Biomedica, as we advance our global leadership in viral vector development and supply, providing innovative solutions to our international biopharma customers. Leone’s deep understanding of corporate finance, her experience of the US public markets and M&A, in addition to her extensive experience in the cell and gene therapy industry will be invaluable in supporting our international strategy and further strengthening our market position.”

Ms Leone Patterson said: "I am honoured to be joining the Board of Oxford Biomedica, a global innovation-led CDMO dedicated to enabling the development of life-saving cell and gene therapies. I look forward to working with the Board and contributing my expertise to help advance the Company's strategy."

Diadexus voluntarily filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in June 2016 while Ms. Patterson was its Chief Financial Officer. Save as disclosed, there are no other disclosures required to be made in accordance with LR 9.6.13R.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led viral vector CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies. The Company collaborates with some of the world’s most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV) and adenoviral vectors. Oxford Biomedica’s world-class capabilities span from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality-assurance systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

Oxford Biomedica, a FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has locations across Oxfordshire, UK and a US-based subsidiary, Oxford Biomedica Solutions, based near Boston, MA, US. Learn more at www.oxb.com, www.oxbsolutions.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.