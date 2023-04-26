Restaurants Canada Partners with AMK Global Group to Provide Affordable Recruitment and Immigration Services at an Affordable Rate to Members

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada is proud to announce its newest affinity partnership with AMK Global Group. An immigration and recruitment company based in Canada and the UK that specializes in assisting hospitality employers in recruiting the highest quality staff from around the world and supporting them through the complexities of the Canadian immigration process.

Fully registered with the Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants and the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council, AMK Global Group is respected by hospitality brands from across the country who rely on the company to locate talent in both the restaurant and the hotel industries.

“Canada’s foodservice sector relies heavily on welcoming new Canadians, and even more so now with the labour shortage our industry has found itself in as we rebuild post-pandemic; however, we’ve heard from our members that the process of recruiting from outside of the country can be incredibly lengthy, costly and at times complicated,” said Christian Buhagiar, President and CEO, of Restaurants Canada. “Given this feedback, it was important for us to bring forward a partnership that can support members in streamlining this process at an affordable rate to ensure our members can fill empty positions efficiently. We’re excited about working with AMK Global Group and know our sector will benefit greatly from the services they offer.”

As found in Restaurants Canada’s latest Restaurants Outlook Survey: Q4 2022, tackling the labour shortage crisis will be among the top priorities for foodservice operators in 2023, with 53 per cent of respondents looking to attract or hire new staff, and operators sharing that they have been forced to reduce operating hours to account for the lack of staff.

“AMK Global Group is thrilled to announce a formal partnership with Restaurants Canada which will facilitate introductions between all Restaurant Canada members and our company in locating internationally sourced hospitality talent,” said San Mahajan, Founder and CEO, AMK Global Group. “The number one challenge for hospitality providers in today's marketplace is the sourcing and retention of staff. AMK Global Group offers the solution to this persistent issue with a turnkey service assisting in all aspects of the complexities in recruitment. We are professional, knowledgeable and affordable: saving providers their most crucial resource - time. AMK Global Group looks forward to welcoming Restaurants Canada members and helping them by assisting with their needs for full-time hospitality staffing.”

Follow the link to become a Restaurants Canada member and learn how AMK Global Group can assist with your staffing requirements!

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit member-based trade association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Canada’s foodservice sector is a $100 billion industry that serves 22 million customers across the country every day. As the fourth-largest private-sector employer, Canadian foodservice directly employs 1.2 million people and indirectly supports another 290,000+ jobs in related industries, with $32 billion in food and beverage products purchased every year. www.restaurantscanada.org

About AMK Global Group

AMK Global Group, founded in 2017 is a leading Regulated Immigration & Recruitment Company specializing in Canadian Immigration Services worldwide and delivering end-to-end Recruitment solutions to Companies in Canada. With a team of qualified professionals holding decades of experience in the Immigration & Hospitality Sector, AMK Global Group has served numerous Canadian companies in hiring skilled talent worldwide. As a combined solution for both professionals & companies, AMK Global Group's motive is to help individuals find the right jobs, migrate smoothly to their dream destination & help companies to save time on international recruiting. Learn more at www.amkglobalgroup.com