Alta Equipment Group Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

LIVONIA, Mich., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”), a leading provider of premium material handling, construction and environmental processing equipment and related services, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. In conjunction with this announcement, Alta management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss and answer questions about the Company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Alta will issue a press release and supplementary presentation slides reporting these results on the Investors portion of the Company’s website, https://investors.altaequipment.com.



Conference Call Details:

What: Alta Equipment Group First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live call: (833) 470-1428

International: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49807

Live call access code: 996453

Audio Replay: (808) 304-5227

Replay access code: 890173

Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/265621650

The audio replay will be archived through May 24, 2023.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving and environmental processing equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 38 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 70 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia, Florida, Ohio, Nevada, Ontario, and Quebec. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Kevin Inda

SCR Partners, LLC

kevin@scr-ir.com

(225) 772-0254

Media:

Glenn Moore

Alta Equipment

glenn.moore@altg.com

(248) 305-2134