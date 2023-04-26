ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 APRIL 2023 AT 2.00 PM
UPDATE TO RELEASE PUBLISHED ON 11 JANUARY 2023: VP GLOBAL SALES GEORGE APOSTOLOPOULOS TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES
Robit Plc announced in its release published on 11 January 2023 that the company’s VP Global Sales and member of the management team, George Apostolopoulos, will leave his position during summer 2023.
The company updates the information published as follows:
The parties have agreed that George Apostolopoulos will leave the company on 30 April 2023. The recruitment of his successor is in progress and will be finalized soon.
ROBIT PLC
Arto Halonen
Further information:
Arto Halonen, Group CEO
+358 40 028 0717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com
