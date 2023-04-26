HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Expands Global Footprint with Europe Event in 2024

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® announced HR Technology Conference Europe, an all-new event scheduled to take place May 1 – 2, 2024, in Amsterdam.



“For more than 25 years, the HR Technology Conference has been the industry’s annual town hall, connecting HR and talent professionals from around the world,” said Rebecca McKenna, Senior Vice President, HR Portfolio at ETC. “HR Tech is where relationships are forged, deals are made and innovative technologies unveiled. The addition of HR Technology Conference Europe makes these opportunities more accessible to our audience and will further grow our existing global community as we shape the future of work together.”

HR Technology Conference Europe is expected to unite thousands from across the HR technology space over the course of two days next year. The unique event will take a similar format to its U.S. counterpart, renowned for its groundbreaking programming, which includes real-world education, direct access to industry thought leaders and the world’s largest HR tech marketplace.

McKenna added, “Drawing on the strength and expertise of our HR Technology Conference team, our new European event is the latest innovation in a long line of successful events. We are bringing what tens of thousands have traveled to the U.S. for over to Europe, ensuring HR Technology Conference Europe will be a can’t-miss event in the years to come.”

For more information about sponsoring or attending HR Technology Conference Europe, please contact conferences@etcnetwork.com.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization’s HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference’s annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world’s largest expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® began hosting a virtual event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com for more details.