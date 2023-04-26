Glacier Announces Executive Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Glacier Media Inc. (TSX: GVC) (“Glacier” or the “Company”) announces the retirement of Jonathon Kennedy as President and Chief Executive Officer effective May 31, 2023. Mr. Kennedy has served in this capacity for 25 years, since 1998. During his tenure, Mr. Kennedy was instrumental in providing leadership for the company and completing a number of key transactions which greatly expanded the Company’s media and business information footprint and industry influence. Mr. Kennedy built a company culture that was based on a strong work ethic, entrepreneurship and mutual respect.



The Board thanks Mr. Kennedy for his years of service and wishes him well in this next phase of his life.

The Board also wishes to announce that Mr. Mark Melville will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Melville has held the role of President of the Company’s Business Information Group for the past four and a half years and is well equipped to take on his new role. Prior to joining Glacier in 2012, Mr. Melville resided in Silicon Valley where he held executive positions in two venture backed technology companies and co-led the technology practice of global strategy consulting firm, Monitor Company. Mr. Melville started his career as a strategy consultant advising multinational firms in the telecommunications, consumer packaged goods and media industries.

Mr. Kennedy will work with Mr. Melville and the management team to ensure a smooth transition.

The Board congratulates Mr. Melville on his appointment and looks forward to working with him to help build on strategies that will strengthen the Company.

For further information please contact Mr. Orest Smysnuik, Chief Financial Officer, at 604-708-3264.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Glacier Media Inc. is an information & marketing solutions company pursuing growth in sectors where the provision of essential information and related services provides high customer utility and value. The Company’s products and services are focused in two areas: 1) data, analytics and intelligence; and 2) content & marketing solutions.