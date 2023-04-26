Bishop Fox Announces UK Expansion at RSA Conference Amidst Growing Global Momentum

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA CONFERENCE – Bishop Fox, the leading authority in offensive security, today announced significant, continuing company momentum with its expansion into the UK market. Having recently been awarded CREST accreditation in the UK and USA for Penetration Testing services, the company will look to help customers proactively enhance their security posture, with an initial focus on organizations in Northern Europe.



Bishop Fox’s expansion into the UK comes on the heels of recognition for the company’s leadership in Attack Surface Management and continuous penetration testing by analyst firm GigaOm, and news that the organization has already achieved nine award wins in the opening months of 2023. This includes two additional Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine, announced this week at the RSA Conference, recognizing the company and its penetration testing services. It carries over the strong momentum of 2022, that saw 40% year-over-year company growth, all capped by a $129 million Series B round.

“Organizations face increasing pressure to secure rapidly expanding attack surfaces against faster and more sophisticated threat actors,” said Michelle Abraham, IDC Research Director, Security and Trust. “However, security teams are often overwhelmed by a flood of alerts and regulatory requirements. Bishop Fox's attack surface management approach provides a proactive, continuous defense to maintain a good security posture. Its Cosmos platform combines automation and human expertise to validate findings and determine business impact, thereby reducing the burden on internal security teams.”

RSA Showcase and EMEA Debut

The company’s strength and expertise are on full display this week in San Francisco at the annual RSA Conference. In addition to hosting multiple events, Bishop Fox experts will build on the success of its day-long virtual DEF CON Livestream, with The Art & Science of Cyber Leadership Livestream. The virtual event, happening today, features high profile CISOs, industry authorities, cyber-focused investors, and security founders. It will activate conversations on topics that are top of mind for today’s security leaders, and explore cybersecurity leadership through multiple, diverse lenses.

Bishop Fox experts are also set to attend Europe’s largest cybersecurity gathering, Infosecurity Europe, with the organization’s Red Team Practice Director and former CISO, Trevin Edgeworth, participating in multiple events across the week. He will be presenting an Infosecurity ‘Strategy Talk’ on June 22nd with Illumio CTO PJ Kirner on Why Third-Party Validation of Security Products Matters.

In Europe, regulations like DORA (the Digital Operational Resilience Act) are set to significantly alter the cybersecurity landscape for organizations across financial services, and those with whom they partner. Bishop Fox is perfectly positioned to provide both the people and the technology to ensure compliance and drive greater protection against threat actors, with its market-leading Cosmos platform and highly experienced red teams and penetration testers. The Bishop Fox team specialize in identifying and closing vulnerabilities in products, applications, networks, and cloud environments, before the bad guys find them, and ensure comprehensive protection from everything from human error to ransomware.

“Bishop Fox has worked with some of the world’s largest global companies since day one, giving us international presence and perspective,” said Vinnie Liu, Bishop Fox CEO and co-founder. “The achievement of CREST accreditation will enable us to further scale our impact to new organizations in the UK by offering the same high quality offensive security solutions that have made us trusted partners to more than 25% of the Fortune 100, eight of the top 10 tech companies, and all of the top global media companies.”

Bishop Fox already works with a number of leading UK and European organizations across Technology, Retail, Media, and Financial Services. Its award-winning Cosmos platform was launched in 2020 with the aim of proactively defending dynamic external attack surfaces. Executing more than 110 billion operations per year and identifying exploitable exposures on a customer’s perimeter on average every 2.5 days, Cosmos can save security teams more than 5,000 hours per year in vulnerability triage, eliminate 93% of resource requirements, and reduce the time to remediate critical vulnerabilities by 82%.

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the leading expert in offensive security, providing solutions ranging from continuous penetration testing, red teaming, and attack surface management to product, cloud, and application security assessments. We’ve worked with more than 25% of the Fortune 100, half of the Fortune 10, eight of the top 10 global technology companies, and all of the top global media companies to improve their security. Our Cosmos platform has been recognized as a Leader and Fast Mover in the GigaOm Radar for Attack Surface Management, named Best Emerging Technology in the SC Media Awards, and recently won six additional awards for innovation. We are committed to client success and honored that our services are consistently ranked as “world class” in customer experience surveys. We’ve been actively contributing to and supporting the security community for almost two decades and have published more than 16 open-source tools and 50 security advisories in the last five years. Learn more at bishopfox.com or follow us on Twitter.