Mindset Pharma Files Two Patent Applications for its Non-Hallucinogenic Non-Tryptamine Compounds

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) (“Mindset” or the “Company”), a drug discovery company developing novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that it has filed two international patent applications under the Patent Coorperation Treaty (“PCT”) for the protection of certain of Mindset’s non-hallucinogenic novel non-tryptamine compounds known as “Family 6.” The filings are based on pre-clinical studies and provide Mindset with preliminary freedom to operate for all claimed drug candidates from Family 6.

“By applying Mindset’s innovative drug discovery and development platform on novel psychedelic-inspired non-hallucinogenic drug candidates, we have begun to see results. We believe that this class of drugs may have the potential to treat a substantially wider patient population including fragile population groups such as children or geriatric patients,” said James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset Pharma. “Additionally, by reducing or removing the psychedelic effect, in-clinic supervision should not be necessary, in turn reducing cost and improving convenience of these treatment options.”

“The pre-clinical study results underpinning the candidates identified in these patent applications are highly promising. Work performed on these novel non-tryptamine candidates, which included in-vitro screening, and ADME (absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion), along with in vivo studies, indicates 5-HT2A serotonin receptor activation without the cardinal in vivo signs of a hallucinogenic effect. While some Family 6 compounds are functionally more potent than psilocybin and 5-MeO-DMT as 5-HT2A agonists, these drug candidates elicited only a modest or no head twitch response, suggesting a non-hallucinogenic effect profile. We look forward to sharing future progress on our non-hallucinogenic psychedelic-inspired compounds,” concluded Mr. Lanthier.

To watch a video of Mindset’s CEO and CSO discussing the announcement in greater detail, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8bRpfpDnb0.

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable best-in-class innovative next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next-generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next-generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybins in addition to its own proprietary compounds. The company has a co-development agreement with the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, a member of the Otsuka Pharmaceuticals family of companies, covering multiple drug development programs.

For further information on Mindset, please visit our website at www.mindsetpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Information

