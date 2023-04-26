Network Analyzer Market Revenue is Set to Reach US$ 800 Million at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global network analyzer market is forecasted to achieve US$ 800 million by 2033, advancing at a 4.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



A network analyzer is a device used to measure the network properties of electric networks. Since electrical networks’ reflection and transmission are easier to measure at high frequencies, network analyzers frequently test S-parameters.

Network analyzers are divided into three types: vector network analyzers, scalar network analyzers, and large signal network analyzers. A vector network analyzer is an electronic measuring equipment used to measure the frequency response of a multi-component network or a component that might be passive or active. It is one of the most often used methods for calculating radio frequency and microwaves.

Network Analyzer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2033 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% Market growth 2023-2033 US$ 800 Million Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Tektronix Inc, Anritsu Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz, Transcom Instrument Co. Ltd, Advantest Corporation, Teledyne LeCroy Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, National Instruments Corporation Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Growing demand for vector network analyzers in electronics is propelling the market forward. The growing popularity of wireless devices is driving up demand for vector network analyzers. An increasing number of smartphone users and the widespread use of vector network analyzers in RF design applications are projected to drive market expansion in the future.

Electronic technologies in modern automobiles have grown significantly in both number and complexity in recent years. As a result, there is a requirement for creating in-vehicle networking to control electronic technologies. Furthermore, providers in the utility and energy sectors rely on wireless and fiber optic technology to function more efficiently by optimizing operations and establishing a safe environment. As a result, fiber optic and wireless technology require thorough testing and measurement to ensure the desired outcome, boosting the network analyzer market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global network analyzer market amounted to US$ 500 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for network analyzers is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is set to hit US$ 800 million by the end of 2033.

North America is expected to lead the global network analyzer market during the forecast period.

“Rising demand for network analyzers that can operate on many frequencies and growth in the demand for test and measurement equipment is expected to fuel the market over the forecast period. Moreover, rapid improvement of wireless technologies is another major factor projected to boost global market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

There are several prominent participants in the worldwide market. Few competitors currently dominate the market in terms of market share. Key players in the network analyzers market are actively exploring tactics such as partnerships, investments, acquisitions, R&D activities, and new developments to grow and reinforce their international presence and acquire market share.

Anritsu Corporation released the ShockLine ME7868A series of modular 2-port vector network analyzers (VNAs) in August 2020, capable of performing full vector S-parameter measurements over distances of up to 100 meters. The ME7868A VNA connects directly to the device under test (DUT) via the MS46131 Hazelnut portable VNA ports to offer vector transmission measurements across longer distances and at a reduced cost.

Schwarz and Rhode released a free handheld vector analyzer R&S ZNH with a frequency range of up to 26.5 GHz, comprehensive S-parameter measurements, and antenna & cable examination in January 2020.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global network analyzer market over the next ten years. The United States is witnessing high demand for vector network analyzers due to their growing usage in the automotive and electronics industries. Moreover, Europe and Asia Pacific are projected to follow North America in terms of growth.

Key Segments of Network Analyzer Industry Research

By Type: Below 1.5GHz 1.5 to 4GHz 4 to 10GHz Above 10GHz

By Application: Communications Aerospace & Military/Defense Electronics Automotive



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global network analyzer market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (below 1.5GHz, 1.5 to 4GHz, 4 to 10GHz, above 10GHz) and application (communications, aerospace & military/defense, electronics, automotive), across five major regions of the world.

Key Questions Covered in the Network Analyzer Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Network Analyzer sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Network Analyzer demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Network Analyzer Market during the forecast period?



