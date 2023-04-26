Else Nutrition Now Available at Over 7,000 Locations in the US Largest Pharmacy Chain





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), is proud to announce that its best-selling Else Baby Super Cereal and Else Toddler Organic products are now available at over 7,000 locations of the nation's largest pharmacy chain. This significant expansion follows the successful initial launch of Toddler Organic in 1,040 locations in September 2022.



Else Baby Super Cereal is the number 1 best-selling baby cereal on Amazon and the first Clean Label Purity Award-certified baby cereal safe from heavy metals in the US. Made from whole-plant ingredients, it is a minimally processed, clean-label cereal that is free from dairy, soy, and gluten. The cereal is a rich source of essential vitamins and minerals, including iron, calcium, and vitamin D. It is an ideal choice for children with food sensitivities, allergies, or babies starting their first foods where every calorie counts.

Else Toddler Organic is a USDA Organic and Clean Label Project Purity certified product that contains all macronutrients and over 20 essential vitamins and minerals. Free of gluten, dairy, soy, corn syrup, and GMOs, it is also minimally processed, and made from whole-plant ingredients providing a healthy and clean-label plant-based option for parents looking to nourish their children.

"We are thrilled that the nation's largest pharmacy chain is expanding the availability of Toddler Organic and Super Cereal to more locations. This is a significant milestone for Else Nutrition as it represents a major step towards making our product accessible to an even larger audience," said Hamutal Yitzhak, Else's CEO, and Co-Founder. "Our goal has always been to provide a healthy, plant-based option for all parents looking to nourish their children, and we are proud to partner with this prominent pharmacy chain to make this a reality."

This partnership with the nation's largest pharmacy chain reinforces the retailer's commitment to offering customers high-quality, healthy products that are plant-based, minimally processed and offer complete and balanced nutrition.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit. The parent company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly-traded company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTCQX Market under the trading symbol BABYF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth. Else became the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category. It won the 'Best Dairy Alternative' Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo and was a Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category. During September 2022 Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon.

