Grab Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB)(“Grab” or the “Company”), Southeast Asia’s leading superapp, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2023. The annual report can be accessed via the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.grab.com/ .



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s IR Department via e-mail at investor.relations@grab.com or by mail to 3 Media Close, #01-03/06, Singapore 138498.

About Grab

Grab is a leading superapp in Southeast Asia, operating across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors. Serving over 500 cities in eight Southeast Asian countries - Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - Grab is the regional category leader in food deliveries and mobility based on GMV in 2022, according to Euromonitor. Every day, Grab enables millions of people to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending and insurance, all through a single app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone, and strives to serve a triple bottom line: to simultaneously deliver financial performance for its shareholders and have a positive social and environmental impact in Southeast Asia.

