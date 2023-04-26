New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water-based Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033283/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Water-based Adhesives Market to Reach $34 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Water-based Adhesives estimated at US$17.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.9% over the period 2022-2030. Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$11.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR



The Water-based Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)

- 3M

- Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

- Alfa International Corporation

- Ardex

- Arkema (Bostik)

- Ashland

- Ashland Inc. (US)

- Avery Dennison Corporation

- Bayer Material Science

- DIC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033283/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Water-based Adhesives - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Acrylic Polymer Emulsion by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyurethane Dispersion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Polyurethane Dispersion by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyurethane Dispersion

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Styrene Butadiene Latex by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Latex by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene Latex

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Resin Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Woodworking by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tapes & Labels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Tapes & Labels by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Tapes & Labels by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paper & Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Paper & Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Paper & Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Water-based Adhesives Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Water-based Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion,

Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl

Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other

Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic

Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane

Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene

Latex and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Application - Woodworking, Automotive &

Transportation, Other Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper &

Packaging and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other

Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building &

Construction Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications,

Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building & Construction

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion,

Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl

Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other

Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic

Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane

Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene

Latex and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Application - Woodworking, Automotive &

Transportation, Other Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper &

Packaging and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other

Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building &

Construction Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications,

Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building & Construction

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Water-based Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion,

Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl

Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other

Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic

Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane

Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene

Latex and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Application - Woodworking, Automotive &

Transportation, Other Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper &

Packaging and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other

Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building &

Construction Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications,

Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building & Construction

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Water-based Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion,

Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl

Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other

Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic

Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane

Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene

Latex and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Application - Woodworking, Automotive &

Transportation, Other Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper &

Packaging and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other

Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building &

Construction Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications,

Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building & Construction

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Water-based Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion,

Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl

Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other

Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic

Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane

Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene

Latex and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Application - Woodworking, Automotive &

Transportation, Other Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper &

Packaging and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other

Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building &

Construction Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications,

Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building & Construction

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Water-based Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion,

Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl

Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other

Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic

Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane

Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene

Latex and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Application - Woodworking, Automotive &

Transportation, Other Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper &

Packaging and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other

Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building &

Construction Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications,

Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building & Construction

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Water-based Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion,

Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl

Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other

Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic

Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane

Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene

Latex and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Application - Woodworking, Automotive &

Transportation, Other Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper &

Packaging and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other

Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building &

Construction Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications,

Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building & Construction

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion,

Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl

Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other

Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic

Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane

Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene

Latex and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Application - Woodworking, Automotive &

Transportation, Other Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper &

Packaging and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other

Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building &

Construction Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications,

Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building & Construction

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Water-based Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion,

Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl

Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other

Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by Resin

Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion,

Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion,

Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: UK 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic

Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane

Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene

Latex and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Application - Woodworking, Automotive &

Transportation, Other Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper &

Packaging and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 96: UK Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other

Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building &

Construction Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: UK 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications,

Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building & Construction

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion,

Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl

Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other

Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic

Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane

Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene

Latex and Other Resin Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based Adhesives by Application - Woodworking, Automotive &

Transportation, Other Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper &

Packaging and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Spain Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other

Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building &

Construction Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications,

Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building & Construction

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033283/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________