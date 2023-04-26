Global GPS Tracking Device Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Commercial Vehicles Bolsters Sector

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global GPS Tracking Device Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Type, Deployment, Industry, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global GPS Tracking Device Market size is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



As it develops, more fleets are utilizing it to track their automobiles and get directions anywhere in the world. In order to monitor its real-time information on people, things, and vehicles, the entire market has increased demands in transportation, IT, and telecommunications. The online GPS tracker helps boost consumer and business security and safety.



Due to rising internet usage on smartphones and other portable devices, digital maps are rapidly expanding. GPS tracking gadgets are in high demand due to the growing use of digital maps. Furthermore, for route planning and navigation, most autonomous vehicles employ digital map systems. The main growth catalysts for the GPS tracking device market include recent developments in digital maps, like 3D maps, and how simple it is to understand and find a position.



The market is expected to grow due to GPS tracking device hardware and software advancements. Software, distance computations, and other techniques can be used to make technological improvements like real-time tracking and associatedinformation retrieval possible. The market is expanding due to greater software updates and enhancements to the devices' usability and effectiveness.



Market Growth Factors

Globally rising demand for commercial automobiles



GPS monitoring systems can find automobiles that use GPS to pinpoint their exact location. This makes monitoring even more important for safety and effective functioning. As a result, many commercial cars are fitted with GPS devices. Commercial vehicle sales, therefore, rise, supporting the GPS tracking device industry. Furthermore, it is also projected that the e-commerce sector's growing influence will raise demand for tracking systems in light and medium commercial vehicles. Therefore, all these factors will benefit the market's growth throughout the forecast period.



The leading players in the market are competing with diverse innovative offerings to remain competitive in the market. The illustration shows the percentage of revenue shared by some of the leading companies in the market. The leading players of the market are adopting various strategies in order to cater demand coming from the different industries. The key developmental strategies in the market are Acquisitions, and Partnerships & Collaborations.



Growing usage of GPS-based tracking and monitoring in various marine applications



GPS data is being used more frequently by mariners and oceanographers for buoy placement and underwater surveys. Effectively managing maritime port facilities is being improved by incorporating geographic information software (GIS) and GPS technology. With smart boat technology and a built-in GPS tracking system coupled with international LTE cellular connectivity, many industry participants have introduced next-generation linked boat devices. It is determined that these technological developments will drive the market in the coming years.



Market Restraining Factors

Poor user experience from the usage of nonstandard products and environmental factors



Environmental factors such as tall structures, dense vegetation, cloud cover, rain, and dense foliage can weaken the GPS signal. As a result, findings or tracking are occasionally delayed. A clean line of sight (LoS)between the satellite and thereceiver is necessary for the GPS tracking unit to function well in many devices or systems; alternatively, the signal may suffer. A poor consumer experience, as well as low quality, are also the results of the low-cost and inferior GPS tracking devices that many providers and manufacturers sell to obtain a competitive advantage. The market for GPS tracking device is constrained by these limitations.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the GPS tracking device market is segmented into standalone trackers, OBD devices and advance trackers. The on board diagnostics segment garnered a significant revenue share in the GPS tracking device market in 2021. Many functionalities are available with On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) trackers. It is more suited for monitoring vehicles and is simpler to set up and use. The tracker will continuously monitor the vehicle as soon as it is installed. Internet access allows for sporadic monitoring of the vehicle's actions. The OBD GPS tracker device may store and download the recorded location data to any internet-connected gadget.



Deployment Outlook



On the basis of deployment, the GPS tracking device market is divided into commercial vehicles and cargo & containers. The commercial vehicles segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the GPS tracking device market in 2021. The segment is rising because for businesses that employ automobiles, commercial GPS tracking is quite practical and gaining popularity. Users of GPS devices for commercial vehicles can improve business operations by knowing the exact position of vehicles at all times. Adding a GPS tracker that interacts with mapping software enhances dispatch, routing, and safety, lowers fuel costs, and expands the range of tasks that may be finished.



Industry Outlook



By industry, the GPS tracking device market is classified into transportation & logistics, construction, government, oil & gas, metals & mining and others. The construction segment procured a remarkable growth rate in the GPS tracking device market in 2021. Construction businesses can manage expensive types of machinery, such as towers, mobile cranes, generators, compressors, service cars, and heavy trucks, with the use of GPS. As a result, it has proven to bea crucial business tool in this sector. Moreover, it is employed for all construction-related assets. As a result, the demand for it is growing in this industry, driving the segment's growth.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the GPS tracking device market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe region acquired the highest revenue share in the GPS tracking device market in 2021. The center of the automotive industry as well as related technological advancements, is in Europe. Numerous enterprises manufacture commercial vehicles in the region. The development of telematics technology, with most businesses currently using telematics in fleet management, is the primary reason propelling the regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include TomTom N.V., Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Semtech Corporation), Sensata Technologies Holdings PLC, CalAmp Corp, Orbcomm, Inc. (GI Partners L.P.), Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co., Ltd., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., Teltonika, ATrack Technology, Inc. and Ruptela.



Strategies Deployed in GPS Tracking Device Market

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

Jun-2022: CalAmp partnered with Bristlecone, a provider of AI-powered application transformation services for the connected supply chain. Following the partnership, the companies aimed to create joint solutions that utilize real-time data from CalAmp's edge computing devices, Supply Chain Visibility sensors, and CalAmp Telematics Cloud and Bristlecone's expertise in providing end-to-end supply chain transformation services powered by analytics and AI for building enterprise-ready automation and logistics visibility solutions.

Jun-2022: CalAmp announced a partnership with Techmatics, a leader in transport and compliance. The company would provide commercial and public fleet operators with guaranteed Techmatics' apollo Electronic Logging Device (ELD) solution in addition to CalAmp's edge computing devices, enabling them to record and log crucial data required for regulatory compliance.

Product Launches and Product Expansions:

Jan-2023: Sensata Technologies launched the new Sensata INSIGHTS brands, which offer end-to-end solutions for asset and worksite monitoring, telematics, and supply chain and logistics. The INSIGHTS platform connects the physical and digital worlds, enabling users to make the best decisions possible with superior data, a comprehensive understanding of the larger picture, and a stronger dedication to our client relationships. Sensata INSIGHTS provides proprietary technology to guarantee the highest levels of data quality and relevance to empower decisions and inspire precisely the appropriate actions to lower costs, avoid issues, and improve safety. Sensata INSIGHTS offers adaptable end-to-end supply chain monitoring and management solutions that are distinguished by more detailed data, superior insights, and a stronger dedication to our clients and partners.

Scope of the Study

By Type

Advance Trackers

Standalone Trackers

On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Devices

By Deployment

Commercial Vehicles

Cargo & Containers

By Industry

Transportation & Logistics

Construction

Government

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

TomTom N.V.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Semtech Corporation)

Sensata Technologies Holdings PLC

CalAmp Corp

Orbcomm, Inc. (GI Partners L.P.)

Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co., Ltd.

Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

Teltonika

ATrack Technology, Inc.

Ruptela

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. Global GPS Tracking Device Market by Type



Chapter 5. Global GPS Tracking Device Market by Deployment



Chapter 6. Global GPS Tracking Device Market by Industry



Chapter 7. Global GPS Tracking Device Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

TomTom N.V.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Semtech Corporation)

Sensata Technologies Holdings PLC

CalAmp Corp

Orbcomm, Inc. (GI Partners L.P.)

Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co., Ltd.

Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

Teltonika

ATrack Technology, Inc.

Ruptela

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o1iqpp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment