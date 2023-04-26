Huawei's Business Operations and Development Strategies Following the United States Ban, 2023 Report

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Huawei's Business Operations and Development Strategies Following the U.S. Ban " company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This reports provide an overview of Huawei's development milestones, examines Huawei's key components supply chains before and after the ban, and analyzes its business and development strategies following the ban.

Chinese leading telecom equipment supplier Huawei has experienced rapid growth in recent years. However, since being confined by the U.S. ban in 2018, its business has been significantly affected.

Huawei is not only a customer of Taiwanese companies but also a competitor.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Major Development Milestones

1.1 Overseas Market Exploration Phase

1.2 Overseas Market Expansion Phase

1.3 Overseas Market Growth Phase

1.4 Chinese Market Maturity Phase

1.5 U.S. Ban Impact Phase



2. Organizational Structure

2.1 Major Department of Huawei's Organizational Structure Prior to 2017 (Before U.S Ban)

2.2 Huawei's Organizational Structure in 2021 (After the U.S. Ban)

2.2.1 Huawei Cloud Computing Focuses More on Orders from Local Government-owned Companies

2.2.2 Huawei Targets on Developing New Businesses in Digital Power and Intelligent Automotive Solutions

2.2.3 Huawei Enhancing Self-sufficient Production Capacity via Hisilicon



3. Revenue Distribution

3.1 Business Revenue

3.2 Revenue by Region

3.2.1 Huawei's Share in China Continues on the Rise due the U.S. Ban

3.2.2 Huawei Faces Setbacks in European Market, Shifting Focus to Africa and the Middle East



4. Production and R&D

4.1 R&D Locations

4.2 R&D Expenses

4.3 Supply Chain

4.3.1 Prior to the Ban: Out of Huawei's 92 Core Suppliers Nearly 40% are U.S. Companies

4.3.2 After the Ban: Purchasing High-end SeAnalystonductors is Restricted

4.3.3 After the Ban: Huawei Issues Bonds Several Times for SeAnalystonductors

4.3.4 After the Ban: Hubble Technology Invests Indirectly to Form Chinese Domestic Supply Chain



5. Develoment of Huawei's Business Groups

5.1 Carrier Network Business Group

5.1.1 Network Equipment Sales Market Shifting from Overseas to Domestic

5.1.2 Huawei Sells x86 Server Business to Retain ARM Architecture Line

5.2 Consumer Business Group

5.2.1 The Ban Has the Most Impact on Huawei's Mobile Phone Business

5.2.2 Huawei No Longer Concentrates on Mobile Phones but on Diversification

5.3 Enterprise Business Group

5.3.1 Government-end: Smart Cities

5.3.2 Enterprise-end: Digital Transformation

5.4 Intelligent Automotive Business Group

5.4.1 Huawei's Market Positioning and Goals

5.4.2 Business Development and Ecosystem Construction



6. Analyst Perspective

6.1 Short Term

6.2 Middle Term

6.3 Long Term



