Helsinki, FINLAND

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 26 APRIL 2023 AT 2.15 P.M. EEST

Enento Group Plc Managers' transactions Kerppola
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nora Kerppola
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Enento Group Oyj
LEI: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number:743700EPLUWXE25HGM03_6443217940
Transaction date: 2023-04-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000123195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 863 Unit price: 18.029 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 863 Volume weighted average price: 18.029 EUR

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Juuso Jokela
Legal Counsel
Tel. +358 10 270 7403

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 421 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.