Pet Grooming Services Global Market Report 2023

The global pet grooming services market is expected to grow from $6.90 billion in 2022 to $7.45 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pet grooming services market is expected to grow to $9.83 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The pet grooming services market includes revenues earned by entities by massage, spa, shear and trimming, and other services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Pet grooming services is an establishment where animals are groomed and washed, including the ancillary sale of products related to this service. Services for pet grooming can reveal several symptoms of illness or injury in animals and assist in avoiding several health problems.



North America was the largest region in the pet grooming services market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the pet grooming services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main services of pet grooming services are bathing, brushing, nail trimming, and other services.Bathing refers to washing or soaking (as in water or steam) all or part of the body.



The different pets are dogs, cats, and other pets, and these services are distributed online, and offline. The various end-users included household, and commercial.



Increasing pet expenditure is expected to propel the pet grooming services market going forward.Pet expenditures include pet food, pet purchases, supplies and medicine, pet services, and veterinarian services.



People are more open to spending on their pets due to increased education and exposure, and pets are regarded as members of the family and not just guards of home spaces. For instance, in April 2022, according to an article published by American Pet Products Association (APPA), a US-based trade organization representing the pet products sector’s interests, the national pet sector has seen its highest-ever sales of $123.6 billion in 2021 with an increase of 13.6% from the previous year. Therefore, the increasing pet expenditure is driving the growth of the pet grooming services market.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the pet grooming services market.Major companies operating in the pet grooming services market are concentrating on creating new technology solutions.



For instance, in December 2021, DogCare Inc., a US-based company operating in pet grooming services, launched the world’s first smart pet clipper for quick home grooming, the DogCare Pet Clipper. The dog care pet clipper gives pet owners the ability to undertake professional-calibre grooming in the convenience of their own homes because of its robust performance and reliable design. It provides three settings for home grooming that are suitable for both beginners and experts: Quiet Mode for thin hair and sensitive regions, turbo mode for thick hair and dense areas, and smart mode.



In February 2022, Pet Supplies Plus, a US-based retailer of pet supplies that sells food, clothes, and accessories acquired Wag N’ Wash for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, the combined businesses provide their owners with better resources to serve their communities and pets, including best-in-class fulfillment and assortment through a shared supply chain, back-office functionality and technology, pricing, and cost assistance, among other things.



Wag N’ Wash is a US-based company operating in pet grooming services.



The countries covered in the pet grooming services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The pet grooming services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides pet grooming services market statistics, including pet grooming services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a pet grooming services market share, detailed pet grooming services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pet grooming services industry. This pet grooming services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

