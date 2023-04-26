4 Day Virtual Payroll Training Course 2023: Combined Payroll + Sage Payroll Course - Theory and Practical Sage Payroll

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payroll Training 2023" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This highly popular course includes both theory and digital payroll skills.

Payroll is among one of the most important functions of an organisation. It manages the financial relationship between employers and employees. You will gain practical experience on how to run a payroll, so you get to know the processes, legislation, and procedures.

The Combined Payroll + Sage Payroll course is a 4-day course, with (Days 1 and 2 being Theory and Days 3 and 4 being Practical Sage Payroll).

Everyone who completes the course gets:

A certificate (Accredited certificate and on the success of your assessments where applicable)

A manual as your resources tool

What are the Course Requirements?

There are no prerequisites or entry requirements, as long as you want to get more experience in the field of Payroll, this is the right place for you.

What will be the Career Path?

Payroll Administrator,

Payroll Manager

International Payroll Manager

CIS specialist

HR Manager

What is provided with the Course?

Course Material

Recording of Training

Aftercare Course Support

Who Should Attend:

Ideal for those who are new to payroll and require training on the fundamental elements of payroll processing.

Suitable for Payroll Admin Teams, HR Teams and CIS teams using Sage.

Agenda

Payroll Theory: (Day 1 and 2)

Topic 1: Payroll Administration

Topic 2: Introduction / Employment Law

Topic 3: Starters and Leavers

Topic 4: Tax

Topic 5: National Insurance Contribution

Topic 6: Minimum Wage

Topic 7: Holiday Leave

Topic 8: SSP

Topic 9: SMP

Topic 10: Student Loan

Topic 11: Child Care

Topic 12: Automatic Enrolment

Sage Payroll: (Day 3)

Navigate confidently in Sage 50 Payroll

Check the legislation settings in your software

Configure your software to suit your company's requirements

Set-up and amend:

Employee Records

Payments and Deduction

Basic Pension Schemes

Users and Access Rights

Understand reports in the system that aids in the completion of tasks such as Pay Elements Reports and Company Detail reports

Run a basic weekly or monthly payroll

Email appropriate payslips to employees

Perform and submit RTI routines including:

Full Payment Submission (FPS)

National Insurance Number Verification (NVR)

Employer Payment Summary (EPS)

Correct errors during processing using the Rollback and Restore functions

Set up new starters and process leavers

Complete Period End Routines including producing the P3

Process electronic payments to employees and HMRC directly from Sage Payroll

Day 4: Left for Practice on Sage Payroll Software, candidates will require laptops.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2v26rx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.