New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451015/?utm_source=GNW

, Assertio Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Iroko Pharmaceuticals Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., and Novartis AG.



The global non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market is expected to grow from $18.27 billion in 2022 to $19.57 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market is expected to grow to $24.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market consists of sales of high-dose aspirin, indomethacin, mefenamic acid, celecoxib, and other types.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are medications that reduce inflammation and lower a fever. They are used to treat headaches, sprains and strains, painful periods, colds and flu, arthritis, and other long-term pain conditions and to reduce inflammation, relieve pain, and bring down a high temperature.



North America was the largest region in the non-steroidal anti inflammatory drugs market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the non-steroidal anti inflammatory drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main route of administration is oral, topical, and other routes of administration.Topical is used to ease muscle pains, sprains, and strains.



They can also help to ease painful arthritis. The disease indication is arthritis, migraine, ophthalmic diseases, and other disease indication and it is used in hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy.



The growing incidence of chronic pain is expected to propel the growth of the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market going forward.Chronic pain refers to the discomfort that persists for more than six months.



Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are used in healing injuries for chronic pains.For instance, in April 2022, according to the report of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), a US-based government agency, every year, chronic pain is frequently caused by arthritis that affects millions of people in the US.



Approximately one in four adults with arthritis among 15 million people are experiencing severe joint pain related to arthritis. Therefore, the growing incidence of chronic pain is driving the growth of the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market.



Product innovation is a key trend in the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market.Major companies operating in the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market are concentrating on creating new technology solutions.



For instance, in May 2021, Ono and Seikagaku, a Japan-based company operating in non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, launched JOYCLU 30mg Intra-articular injection.It is a formulation that uses Seikagaku’s proprietary technology to chemically bind hyaluronic acid with diclofenac (an anti-inflammatory medication).



It is intended to release diclofenac in the joint via hydrolysis and licensed for the treatment of osteoarthritis and is predicted to relieve symptoms by a four-week intra-articular injection.It is administered directly into the joint cavity as an injection, resulting in low systemic exposure to diclofenac and a low risk of systemic adverse drug reaction.



It is the first ethical drug in Japan with the indication of osteoarthritis of the hip joint among joint function improvement agents.



In March 2022, Pfizer, a US-based company engaged in pharmaceutical and biotechnology, acquired Arena Pharmaceuticals for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Arena Pharmaceuticals brings to Pfizer a diverse pipeline of development-stage therapeutic candidates in dermatology, gastroenterology, and cardiology, including etrasimod, an oral, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator currently in development for a variety of immuno-inflammatory diseases such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis, and alopecia.



Arena Pharmaceuticals is a US-based company operating in non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.



The countries covered in the non-steroidal anti inflammatory drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market statistics, including non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market share, detailed non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs industry. This non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451015/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________