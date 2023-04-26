Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Salmon Market, Volume, Size, Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Salmon Market will reach US$ 37.40 Billion in 2027, according to the publisher.

Global Salmon Market shall expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2027



Salmon is a highly nutritious food considered a healthy source of protein, which has led to an increase in demand for salmon as a healthy food. Additionally, the growing awareness of the health benefits of eating seafood, including salmon, has contributed to the global salmon market's growth. Moreover, the increasing popularity of sushi and other Asian cuisine, which often features salmon as a key ingredient, has also contributed to the change in demand. Furthermore, aquaculture's rise and farmed salmon's availability have made it more affordable and accessible to consumers, leading to increased consumption and demand for salmon.



As more people become health-conscious, there is a growing awareness of the numerous health benefits of consuming salmon. As a result, aquaculture, or fish farming, has become a significant contributor to the global salmon market, as it allows for consistent and sustainable production of salmon. In addition, advances in packaging and processing technologies have made transporting and storing salmon easier, extending its shelf life and enabling its distribution to new global salmon markets. Hence, the market value for the Global salmon market was US$ 30.87 Billion in 2022.



Poland has the highest Export Share in the Salmon Industry



The leading salmon export countries are Denmark, the United States, Germany, France, Spain, Poland, Italy, Brazil, Portugal, and Finland. Poland location allows easy access to major salmon-producing countries, reducing transportation costs and ensuring fresh salmon availability. A well-established distribution network for seafood products, including salmon, is in place, with many wholesalers, distributors, and retailers specializing in seafood.



The increasing purchasing power of the growing middle class and a more health-conscious population have led to rising demand for high-quality seafood products, like salmon. The Polish government has supported the growth of the seafood industry and promoted seafood consumption through funding for research and development and initiatives.



Chile Geographic location aids the Export business of Salmon Globally



Global Salmon Import countries prevalent are Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Chile, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the United States, and Australia. Chile long coastline and optimal oceanic conditions allow efficient and high-quality salmon farming at a low cost. In addition, strict regulations and investment in research and development have improved the industry's sustainability and ensured that salmon meets international quality and safety standards. Chile's robust infrastructure for exporting seafood products also enables efficient distribution to markets worldwide.



Norway's focus on research and development has resulted in implementing sustainable and innovative farming techniques that have reduced the environmental impact of salmon farming while increasing efficiency. Additionally, the Norwegian government has provided funding and support for the growth of the salmon industry, including initiatives to promote seafood consumption.



Atlantic Salmon is the most produced Salmon Species Globally



Global salmon Species Production, there are five species categories - Atlantic Salmon, Pink Salmon, Sockeye Salmon, Coho Salmon, and other species. The Atlantic salmon is the most commonly farmed salmon species globally due to its popularity among consumers and favorable growth characteristics. Norway dominates the production of the Atlantic salmon species due to its advantageous location, well-developed infrastructure, strong government support, and investments in research and development. As a result, Norwegian companies have improved production efficiency, breeding programs, and disease control measures, making it the leading producer of Atlantic salmon globally.



The salmon species known as pink salmon, or humpback salmon, holds a significant share in the salmon industry because it is abundant and cost-effective compared to the other four Pacific salmon species. With their mild flavor and tender flesh, pink salmon is versatile in culinary applications and often used in canned salmon products due to their long shelf life and convenience. Furthermore, pink salmon's shorter life cycle and faster growth rate than other salmon species make them more economical to produce. These aspects have led to the importance and popularity of pink salmon in the salmon industry.



Import - Market breakup from 10 Viewpoints:



1. Norway

2. Sweden

3. Denmark

4. Poland

5. Chile

6. United Kingdom

7. Germany

8. Canada

9. United States

10. Australia



Export - Market breakup from 10 Viewpoints:



1. Denmark

2. United States

3. Germany

4. France

5. Spain

6. Poland

7. Italy

8. Brazil

9. Portugal

10. Finland



Species Production - Market breakup from 10 Viewpoints:



1. Atlantic Salmon

2. Pink Salmon

3. Sockeye Salmon

4. Coho Salmon

5. Other species



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 315 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $30.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $37.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Salmon Production Market and Volume



6. Global Salmon Market Share Analysis



7. Global Salmon Volume Share Analysis



8. Species - Global Salmon Production



9. Exporting Countries - Global Salmon Fish



10. Importing Countries - Global Salmon



11. Salmon Value Chain Analysis



12. Company Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/958udh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment