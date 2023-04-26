Evelo Biosciences Provides Clinical Updates

– Topline Data from fourth cohort of EDP1815 Phase 2 trial in atopic dermatitis did not meet primary endpoint –

– Company will focus on development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) –

– First EV candidate, EDP2939, in Phase 2 moderate psoriasis study fully enrolled; data anticipated in early Q4 2023 –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a novel platform of orally delivered inflammation-resolving medicines acting on the small intestinal axis (SINTAX), today announced updates to its clinical programs.

“In the fourth cohort of the study of EDP1815 in atopic dermatitis, consistent with the first three cohorts, the primary endpoint was not met. The primary endpoint was the proportion of patients who achieve an EASI-50 response at week 16,” said Simba Gill, Ph.D., CEO of Evelo. “Given these results, we will cease further development of EDP1815 in atopic dermatitis, following a wind-down of the study. We will focus resources on the next generation extracellular vesicle (EV) platform and on EDP2939, our first EV candidate, currently in a Phase 1/2 study in psoriasis. The faster release formulation of EDP1815, dosed in cohort 4, was generally well tolerated. The potential impact on efficacy of the faster release formulation cannot be determined from this study.”

Dr. Gill continued, “In preclinical studies, EVs have shown substantially more potent activity than EDP1815. We believe that this, together with our previously reported positive Phase 2 clinical data in psoriasis with EDP1815, supports the potential of EDP2939, if approved, to be an attractive and unique foundational oral treatment to address all stages of psoriasis and other Th1/Th17 driven inflammatory diseases, including psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis and inflammatory bowel disease. We believe EDP2939 may have greater potential activity than EDP1815 in psoriasis, with similar tolerability. The Phase 2 study of EDP2939 in moderate psoriasis is now fully enrolled, and we expect to report topline results early in the fourth quarter of this year.”

“We are prioritizing investment in the EV platform and in EDP2939 clinical development and are reducing our workforce to save costs. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the patients and clinicians involved in our studies and to our team for advancing our programs,” Dr. Gill stated.

Clinical Updates

EDP1815 Phase 2 in Atopic Dermatitis – Topline Data

The fourth cohort of the EDP1815-207 trial did not meet the primary endpoint of the proportion of patients who achieve an outcome of at least a 50% improvement from baseline in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score, an EASI-50 response, compared to placebo at week 16.

EASI-50 responses or greater were achieved at week 16 in 37.9% of patients dosed with EDP1815 versus 44.7% on placebo in the fourth cohort.

EDP1815 faster release capsule was generally well tolerated.



EDP2939 Phase 1/2 in Psoriasis

Enrollment is complete in the Phase 2 portion of EDP2939-101, the first study of extracellular vesicles in moderate psoriasis.

Topline data from the Phase 2 portion of the study is expected to be reported early in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The safety review committee reviewed data for the completed cohorts 1 and 2 of the Phase 1 healthy volunteer portion of the study and reported no notable safety or tolerability concerns.



About the EDP1815-207 Trial

EDP1815-207 is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of EDP1815 in the treatment of atopic dermatitis when dosed for 16 weeks, compared to placebo. The trial enrolled patients with mild, moderate, and severe atopic dermatitis and each of the four cohorts is investigating a different aspect of the potential of EDP1815 in the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

The primary endpoint for the trial is the proportion of patients who achieve an outcome of a 50% improvement from baseline in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score (an EASI-50 response) at week 16. Secondary endpoints include several physician-reported outcomes, such as Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) and body surface area (BSA), along with patient-reported outcomes such as Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI), daily itch using the Pruritus-Numerical Rating Scale (Pruritus-NRS), and Patient-Oriented Eczema Measure (POEM). Patients are randomized into one of four cohorts. Cohorts 1-3 include approximately 100 patients per cohort randomized in a 3:1 ratio (75 to EDP1815 and 25 to placebo) for a total of approximately 300 patients. Cohorts 1-3 evaluate different concentrations, dosing regimens and manufacturing processes of EDP1815. Patients in Cohort 4, testing the faster release capsule, are randomized in a 2:1 ratio (70 to EDP1815 and 35 to placebo) for a total of approximately 105 patients.

About the EDP2939-101 Trial

EDP2939-101 is a multi-center randomized, placebo-controlled, Phase 1/2 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and clinical efficacy of EDP2939. Part A (Phase 1) of the trial is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability in human volunteers at multiple ascending doses. The primary endpoints of Part A are safety endpoints: AEs, SAEs, vital signs, safety laboratory tests, and ECGs.

Part B (Phase 2) is designed to evaluate the efficacy of EDP2939 in patients with moderate plaque psoriasis at a dose of one capsule daily. The primary endpoint is the proportion of patients who achieve an outcome of a 50% improvement from baseline in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) score (a PASI-50 response) after 16 weeks of daily oral administration of EDP2939 or placebo. Secondary endpoints include several physician- and patient-reported psoriasis outcomes, as well as further safety evaluation. The trial will comprise approximately 110 patients randomized 1:1 to receive a single capsule of either EDP2939 or a matching placebo.

About Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

Bacterial extracellular vesicles are natural lipid nanoparticles that are shed by bacteria. EDP2939, Evelo’s first EV candidate, is manufactured from the same microbial strain of Prevotella histicola as EDP1815. Preclinical studies have shown that EVs act in the small intestine to induce systemic regulatory T cells, which modulate inflammation throughout the body.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a novel platform of orally delivered anti-inflammatory medicines acting on the small intestinal axis, SINTAX, with systemic therapeutic effects. The small intestine plays a central role in governing inflammation throughout the body. The Company’s product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes or their extracellular vesicles (EVs). Evelo’s vision is to create therapies that are effective, safe, well-tolerated, and affordable to improve the lives of the billions of people living with inflammatory diseases. If shown to be effective in inflammatory disease mediated by the Th1, Th2 or Th17 inflammatory pathways, these same investigational medicines could be effective in additional inflammatory diseases, such as psoriatic and other forms of arthritis, asthma, allergy, and inflammatory bowel disease.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com .

