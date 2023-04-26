New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Kiosk Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451014/?utm_source=GNW

The global medical kiosk market is expected to grow from $1.25 billion in 2022 to $1.47 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The medical kiosk market is expected to grow to $2.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.7%.



The medical kiosk consists of sales of patient-facing kiosks, professional data-feeding kiosks, and other types.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods. Some of the medical kiosks are designed to meet the demands of a small medical office, while others are designed to handle the demands of a large hospital.



The medical kiosk is a type of medical station referred to as the computerized electronic unit used to assist doctors and nurses in managing their day-to-day tasks with the help of a computer, iPad, screen, or comparable tablet. In addition, more advanced kiosks can perform basic diagnostic tests.



North America was the largest region in the medical kiosk market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the medical kiosk market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of medical kiosks are check-in-kiosk, payment kiosks, way-finding kiosks, telemedicine kiosks, and self-service kiosks.A patient check-in kiosk is a device located in the waiting room that patients can use to check in for appointments digitally.



The technologies include CMOS sensors and CCD sensors used for various applications such as specialty clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, and others.



The increasing adoption of digital health is expected to propel the growth of the medical kiosk market going forward.The term digital health refers to a broad and multidisciplinary concept of incorporating technology and healthcare using software, hardware, and services to apply digital transformation to healthcare.



A medical kiosk is an electronic unit that has digitalized health records.Self-service kiosks are medical kiosks that take electronic health records (EHRs) of patients digitally without using paper.



For instance, according to a research survey of 1,300 physicians by the American Medical Association (AMA), a national professional association, between 2016 and 2022, the adoption of digital tools used by physicians increased from 2.2 in the year 2016 to 3.8 in the year 2022, regardless of gender, speciality, or age. Thus, the increasing adoption of digital health is driving the growth of the medical kiosk market.



Penetration of touch screen technology is a key trend in the medical kiosk market.Major companies operating in the market are utilizing touch screen technology, an electronic visual display that detects the presence of touch, usually by hand or finger within its field of view in their medical kiosk system.



For instance, in August 2020, Advantech, a Taiwan-based company specializing in providing automation solutions, launched UTK-752, a self-service kiosk with a 21.5-inch interactive modular touchscreen. This modular solution delivers exceptional computing performance for diverse self-service applications due to its in-built fanless 6th generation Intel Core i5-6300U processor and up to 16GB of DDR3L memory. Additionally, the UTK-752 is a flexible solution for self-checkout, self-registration, self-order, check-in, queue management, pick, ticketing, and collect service, and virtual reception applications.



In December 2022, Babylon, a UK-based digital healthcare company, acquired Higi Health for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Babylon combined its highly-scalable technology platform with Higi’s remote monitoring capabilities, helping Babylon in re-engineering every touch point in the healthcare facility.



Higi Health is a US-based consumer health company that develops home health technologies operating in the medical kiosk market.



The countries covered in the medical Kiosk market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The medical kiosk market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides medical kiosk market statistics, including medical kiosk industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a medical kiosk market share, detailed medical kiosk market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the medical kiosk industry. This medical kiosk market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

