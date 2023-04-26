Eyeing $30 Bn by 2028. Is the Global Digital Signage Market poised for Growth Through Technological Progress and Expanding Use Cases? : Ken Research

Gurugram, India, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by the Innovation and Technological Advancement in Display Tech, the Global Digital Signage Market is Forecasted to Reach ~US$30 Bn by 2028, says Ken Research Study . Digital Signage, as the name suggests, hosts signage on an electronic screen rather than on an acrylic or polycarbonate board. It can showcase any sort of multimedia or audiovisual content to serve the purpose of advertising by brands and marketers or information dissemination by any regulatory agency, government agency, or any similar public broadcasting authority. Digital Signage can vary according to the type of device it is hosted upon, its components, the technology that is being used to run the content, and even the size of the screen. A range of application areas and end-user industries have found Digital Signage to be an effective medium to spread its vision, message, policies, schemes, offers, and more.

“Ken Research shares 3 key insights on this ~US$ 30 billion market from its latest research study”

1. Technological Advancements and Cutting-Edge Display Features Have Helped the Global Digital Signage Market to Grow

The Global Digital Signage market is expected to continue on its growth trajectory at a steady pace during the forecast period of 2022-2028. Innovation in display technology, especially the advent of OLED, MicroLED, and direct-view and fine-pitch LED displays, helped marketers and advertisers to showcase their content in a visually engrossing way. Overall, digital signage has proved its worth in driving a message effectively to its targeted audience. The Global Digital Signage Market was valued at around ~US$20 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow further to ~US$30 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

2. Strong Growth in the Market of Entertainment and Media is Expected to Boost the Market of Digital Signage.

Entertainment is one of the most significant application areas when it comes to leveraging digital signage effectively. It has been seen that millennial and GenZ individuals are more inclined towards personalized content and marketers are allocating a significant share of their advertising budget to digital advertising, including digital signage. According to a report released by the Motion Picture Association in 2021, consumer spending in the global entertainment market again went up to 2019 levels, after a notable dip in 2020. The global digital signage market is expected to benefit significantly from this growth in the entertainment industry.

3. Digital Signage Marketing is Facing Stiff Competition from Internet Advertising

Marketers are allocating a significant share of their budget toward internet advertising. A host of businesses have been found to be relying upon ad-supported internet to attract new customers. According to a study conducted by the Harvard Business School on behalf of the Internet Advertising Bureau, the internet economy has grown seven times faster than the U.S. economy between 2017 and 2021, accounting for nearly 12% of the US GDP. The internet advertising revenue has seen more than 35% annual growth between 2020 and 2021.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Video Walls

Video Screens

Transparent LED Screens

Digital Posters

Kiosks

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

LCD

LED

Projection

By Location

Indoor

Outdoor

By Content Category

Broadcast

Non-Broadcast

By Screen Size

Below 32 inches

32 to 52 Inches

More than 52 Inches

By Application

Retail

Hospitality

Entertainment

Stadiums & Playgrounds

Corporate

Banking

Healthcare

Education

Transport

Others

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Australia

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

ADFLOW Networks

BrightSign LLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corp

LG Electronics

NEC Display Solutions

Omnivex Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung

Scala Digital Signage

Global Digital Signage Market

