Global Copper Clad Laminates Market Report 2023: A $21.6 Billion Market by 2027 - Rising Demand from Electronics Industry to Drive Growth

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Copper Clad Laminates Market by Application (Computers, Communication Systems, Consumer Appliances, Vehicle electronics, Healthcare Devices), Product Type (Rigid, Flexible), Reinforcement Material Type, Resin Type, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The copper clad laminates market size is estimated to be USD 16.4 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 21.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7%

Copper clad laminates are majorly used as a base material for Printed Circuit Board (PCB), which is widely used in the electronics industry. The copper clad laminates market is classified into two types, i.e., rigid and flexible.

The copper clad laminates market is driven by increasing demand from several applications such as consumer appliances, computers, communication systems, vehicle electronics, healthcare devices, and defence technology.

Owing to rising technologies such as 5G infrastructure, IoT, artificial intelligence, and others are projected to propel the growth of copper clad laminates market in the forecast period.

By Type, the Rigid segment accounted for the largest share of the global copper clad laminates market during the forecast period

Rigid is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Rigid copper clad laminates are widely used in applications of communication systems, electronics, and automotive to provide properties such as electrical insulation, fire retardant, waterproofing, high strength, and high modulus.

The rising use of rigid copper clad laminates in the electronics, and automotive industries will drive the demand for the segment in the forecast period.

By Application, Communication systems accounted for the highest market share during the forecast period

Communication systems are the largest application segment of copper clad laminates.

The communication system is also one of the fastest-growing applications of copper clad laminates between 2022 and 2027. The growth in computers, laptops, and drones sector is the major reason for an increase in demand for communication system applications.

By Resin, Epoxy accounted for the highest market share during the forecast period

Epoxy is the largest application segment of copper clad laminates.

The growth in communication systems, IT hardware, and consumer appliances provide several properties such as good flame resistance, high anti-tracking, and good dimensional stability. The increasing demand from these applications will propel the growth of the epoxy segment in copper clad laminates market.

By Reinforcement Materials, the Glass fiber sector accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period

The Glass Fiber sector is estimated to be the largest market for copper clad laminates market.

The glass fiber sector is growing, owing to the rising growth in the electronics industry. The copper clad laminates are used in various electronic products to provide better performance and cost-effectiveness. These factors will drive the growth of glass fiber segment in copper clad laminates market.

APAC is projected to account for the biggest market share and highest CAGR in the copper clad laminates market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing market for copper clad laminates during the forecast period. Copper clad laminates markets are estimated to register significant growth in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, due to the presence of large market players in the region and also strong demand from sectors such as electronics, automotive, and others.

The growth of the Asia pacific copper clad laminates market is driven by the economic growth of countries such as China, Taiwan, and South Korea which further boosts the growth of the copper clad laminates market.

Competitive landscape

The major global copper clad laminates market players - Kingboard Laminates, Shengyi Technology Co. Ltd. (Sytech), Taiwan Union Technology Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, ACG Inc., compete in terms of customer bases, diversified product portfolios, technological capabilities, and diversified regional presences.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $16.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $21.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Rising Demand from Electronics Industry to Drive Copper Clad Laminates Market Growth

China Accounted for Largest Share of Copper Clad Laminates Market

South Africa to Register Highest CAGR in Copper Clad Laminates Market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in 5G Infrastructure

Rising Use of PCBs Across Various Applications

Technological Advancements in Electronics Sector

Restraints

Rising Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Technological Shift in Automotive Sector

Challenges

Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic

Disruptions in Supply Chain due to Global Chip Shortage

Case Study Analysis

Copper Clad Laminates Enhanced with Additives Help Develop 5G Infrastructure

Company Profiles

Key Players

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd.

Shengyi Technology Co., Ltd.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Taiwan Union Technology Corporation

Iteq Corporation

Agc Inc.

Rogers Corporation

Shandong Jinbao Electronics Co., Ltd.

Wuxi Grace Electron

Doosan Corporation Electro-Materials

Isola Group



Additional Players

Goldenmax International Technology Ltd.

Sumitomo Bakelite High Performance Plastics (Sbhpp)

Chang Chun Group

Tongling Haorong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Dhan Laminates Pvt Ltd.

Thai Laminate Manufacturer Co., Ltd. (Tlm): Company Overview

Wuxi Chifeng Metal Products Co., Ltd.

Shandong Senrong New Materials Co., Ltd

Guangzhou Guangyou Electronics Co., Ltd.

Risho Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Haikou Haojinghui Industrial Co., Ltd.

Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

Hangzhou Liansheng Insulation Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Jigao Electron Industrial Co., Ltd.

Current, Inc.





