Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2023

L., Abbott Laboratories, Spacelabs Healthcare, Hill-Rom Services Inc., ACS Diagnostics Inc., Biotricity Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medi-Lynx Cardiac Monitoring LLC, and Siemens AG.



The global cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is expected to grow from $6.87 billion in 2022 to $7.39 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is expected to grow to $9.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The cardiac arrhythmia monitoring device market consists of sales of wireless holter monitors, post event recorder patch recorders, autodetect recorders, implanted loop recorders, remote monitoring of pacemakers, implantable cardioverter-defibrillators, real-time telemetry devices, and insertable loop recorder.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The cardiac arrhythmia monitoring device is a device used for monitoring the arrhythmia (irregular beating) condition of the heart.



North America was the largest region in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices are standards in ambulatory cardiac monitoring, patient-and event-activated intermittent recorders, external loop recorder pre-symptom memory loop cardiac event recorder, post-symptom event recorder, continuous real-time attended remote cardiac monitors, mobile cardiac outpatient telemetry system, and vital signs transmitter such as bio watch medical.The standards in ambulatory cardiac monitoring refer to recording and detecting the electrical activity in a patient’s heart over longer periods, used in diagnosing arrhythmias such as irregular heart rhythms.



The devices include Holter monitor, event recorder, mobile cardiac telemetry, implantable cardiac monitor, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor, and others applied for the detection of tachycardia, bradycardia, premature contraction, and others, used by hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare settings, and others.



The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market going forward.Cardiovascular diseases refer to the group of diseases associated with conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels such as atherosclerosis, angina, heart attacks, aortic disease, and others.



In cardiovascular diseases, cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices help in event monitoring to keep track of the electrical activity of a patient’s heart rhythm and beat (ECG) and detect or determine the risk of irregular heartbeats (arrhythmias). For instance, in 2020, the Center For Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based federal agency for national public health, approximately 69.7k people died from heart disease that’s 1 in every 5 deaths in the United States. Therefore, the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is driving the growth of the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market.



Technological advancement is the key trend in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring device market.Major companies operating in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market are focused on research and development for product innovations using advanced technologies to provide superior patient care.



For instance, in May 2021, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a US-based company operating in ambulatory cardiac monitoring solutions, introduced the AI capabilities in Zio monitor, in their flagship monitor to improve rhythm and beat diagnostic accuracy by collecting high-quality data for analysis which helps physicians to identify better, diagnose and manage a wide array of significant arrhythmias including atrial fibrillation. Zio monitors are 50% lighter than the current monitors present in the market with the new breathable and waterproof outer layer which provides a more flexible design for a secure attachment and more comfortable wear. Additionally, AI capabilities enhance the average rhythm detection sensitivity of iRhythm’s detection algorithm by 21% to provide accurate diagnostic data.



In January 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation, a US-based company operating in cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices, acquired Preventice Solutions Inc for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Boston Scientific Corporation aims in the high-growth ambulatory electrocardiography space, which complements its implantable cardiac monitor segment and gains the market advantage in cardiac diagnostics and services.



Preventice Solutions, Inc is a US-based company operating in cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices.



The countries covered in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market statistics, including cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market share, detailed cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices industry. This cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

