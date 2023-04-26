Lithium Americas Announces New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) today announced the retirement of Eduard Epshtein and the appointment of Pablo Mercado as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) to succeed Eduard as CFO of Lithium Americas.



Upon completion of the planned separation of the Company’s Argentine and North American businesses into two independent public companies (the “Separation”), Pablo would become CFO of the North American business. Eduard will continue to work with Lithium Americas as an advisor supporting the Separation and the financial reporting needs of both businesses.

“Eduard has been the CFO of Lithium Americas since 2007, and has made significant contributions to the success of our business,” said George Ireland, Chairman. “On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Eduard for his contributions and wish him every success in his retirement. Eduard is leaving a business that is in a strong financial position and well on track to deliver on our long-term vision. We welcome Pablo to the Lithium Americas team.”

“I am excited to announce Pablo’s appointment as Lithium Americas’ new CFO,” said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO of Lithium Americas. “Pablo is a seasoned CFO who brings a wealth of experience in strategy, M&A and capital markets.”

Pablo Mercado has over 23 years of experience in finance and corporate development in the energy industry. Most recently he served as CFO of EnLink Midstream, LLC, and prior to that, as CFO of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc., both US public companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Pablo started his professional career in 1998 as an investment banker at Bank of America, UBS and Credit Suisse, until joining Forum in 2011. Pablo holds a BBA from the Cox School of Business and a BA in Economics from the Dedman College, both of Southern Methodist University, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

ABOUT LITHIUM AMERICAS

Lithium Americas is focused on advancing lithium projects in Argentina and the United States to production. In Argentina, Caucharí-Olaroz is advancing towards first production and Pastos Grandes represents regional growth. In the U.S., Thacker Pass has received its Record of Decision and has commenced construction. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “LAC.”

