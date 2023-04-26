New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Arrhythmia Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451010/?utm_source=GNW

The global arrhythmia market is expected to grow from $6.93 billion in 2022 to $7.44 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The arrhythmia market is expected to grow to $9.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The arrhythmia market includes revenues earned by entities by sinus bradycardia, premature atrial contractions (PACS), wandering atrial pacemakers, atrial tachycardia, multifocal atrial tachycardia, atrial flutter, and atrial fibrillation (Afib).The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Arrhythmia refers to a heart disorder caused by an abnormality in the normal sequence of electrical impulses, which changes the rate or rhythm at which the heart beats. Electrical impulses can be too fast, too slow, or erratically occurring, resulting in irregular heartbeats.



North America was the largest region in the arrhythmia market in 2022. The regions covered in the arrhythmia market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of arrhythmia are supraventricular tachycardias, ventricular arrhythmias, bradyarrhythmias, and others.Supraventricular tachycardias refer to a condition that causes the heart to suddenly beat much faster which can then slow down abruptly.



This can be tested by various equipment such as an electrocardiogram (ECG), and holter monitor and detect first-degree, second-degree, and third-degree heart blocks and provide services through various distribution channels such as hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



The rising prevalence of cardiac disease and other heart problems is expected to propel the growth of the arrhythmia market going forward.Cardiac disease or cardiovascular disease refers to a collection of heart and blood vascular conditions, including several conditions such as atherosclerosis, heart attack, stroke, and arrhythmia, among others.



Both functional defects, including diastolic and systolic dysfunction and electrical defects, including the development of arrhythmias, can result in a high prevalence of heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and other cardiovascular diseases. For instance, in October 2022, according to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), a US-based government agency, every year, in the United States, there were estimated 69.7k heart disease-related deaths and 80.5k heart attacks every year.[i]Thus, the rising prevalence of cardiac disease and other heart problems is driving the growth of the arrhythmia market.



New therapies for treatment are a key trend in the arrhythmia market.Major players operating in the market are advancing toward developing new therapies, such as cryoablation therapy, an innovative treatment used in patients with arrhythmias.



For instance, in November 2021, Aster Medcity, an India-based quaternary care healthcare center, launched state-of-the-art heart disease treatment Cryoablation Therapy, an innovative procedure that inhibits abnormal electrical pathways that cause strokes and heart failures and restores a normal heartbeat.Using advanced imaging technology, the catheter is passed through a blood vessel in the patient’s leg and routed to the heart.



Nitrous oxide gas is injected into a cryoballoon, which cools the tissue and produces ablation lesions inside the heart. By using a balloon and a low temperature, this treatment is capable of completing the process without damaging other cells.



In August 2022, Medtronic, an Ireland-based healthcare technology company, acquired Affera for an undisclosed amount.Through the addition of a cardiac ablation portfolio by Medtronic, which includes the company’s first-ever cardiac mapping and navigation technology, would enable it to better serve patients with cardiac arrhythmias.



Affera is a US-based medical technology company that provides innovative solutions for cardiac arrhythmia treatment.



The countries covered in the arrhythmia market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The arrhythmia market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides arrhythmia market statistics, including arrhythmia industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an arrhythmia market share, detailed arrhythmia market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the arrhythmia industry. This arrhythmia market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

