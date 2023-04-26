E-Waste Management Market Experiencing Significant Growth Opportunities to 2031 | Exclusive InsightAce Report

Jersey City, NJ, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global E-Waste Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Recycler Type (Glass Recycler, Metal Recycler, Plastic Recycler, And Printed Circuit Board Recycler), Material Recovery (Metal, Plastic, Glass), And Source Type (Household Appliances, Entertainment & Consumer Electronics, I.T. And Telecommunication)- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2031"

The Global E-waste management Market is estimated to reach over USD 216.01 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.21% during the forecast period.

The growing middle-income population in developing nations, combined with altering consumer preferences, is causing the rapid replacement of older versions of electronic products with newer versions. As a result, sales of electronic devices are increasing. Furthermore, electronic device makers use sustainable disposal strategies, such as take-back policies, to handle electronic devices at the end of their life cycle. Such factors are expected to benefit the market during the forecast period.





Additionally, several legislation and policies are being implemented by governments around the world to efficiently manage e-waste. In India, for example, the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change has made it mandatory for electronic equipment manufacturers to recycle and reduce e-waste in the country. Several other measures, such as the use of renewable resources, industrial process improvements, and green packaging choices, are also being implemented to reduce e-waste output.



Recent Developments:

In July 2022, Redrock Environmental Group cooperated with ERI, a leading recycler of cybersecurity and electronic-intensive technology destruction. With this agreement, they are able to give citizens of Madera County an appropriate means to recycle old consumer electronics.

List of Prominent Players in the E-Waste Management Market:

Aurubis AG

Boliden AB

Capital Environment Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

Electronic RecyclersInternational, Inc.

ENIRO-HUB HOLDINGS LTD.

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

Eri (U.S.)

Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc.

MBA Polymers, Inc.

MRI E-Cycle Solutions

Sembcorp Environmental Management (Singapore)

Sims Lifecycle Services, Inc. (U.S.)

SIMS Metal Management, Ltd.

Stena Metall AB

TES-AMM

Tetronics International Ltd.

Umicore Ag & Co. Kg

Veolia

WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C. (U.S.)





E-Waste Management Market Report Scope:



Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 61.32 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 216.01 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 15.21 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, Volume (Tons), and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Recycler Type, Material Recovery, And Source Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Numerous guidelines and policies are being implemented by governments all over the world to handle e-waste efficiently. In India, for example, the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change has mandated that producers of electronic equipment be held accountable for recycling and reducing the amount of e-waste in the country. To limit the amount of e-waste, several other measures are being used, such as changes to the manufacturing process, renewable resources, and eco-friendly packaging options. These rules promote an environment in which e-waste recycling is practicable. As a result, rising government regulations and policies to manage e-waste are likely to boost market expansion.

Challenges:

The lifespan of electronic devices is increasing shorter by the day, which aids in the production of low-cost and easily available products. Consumers prefer to acquire new devices rather than repair old ones because they are significantly less expensive. Furthermore, the environment is getting increasingly toxic as a result of landfills, mercury and lead seepage, and the loss of resources such as gold, copper, platinum, lithium, and silver, which are required to produce circuits and parts. Excessive waste could lead to a scarcity of resources. These metals can and should be recycled, but a lack of innovation in recycling processes is hampering recovery. Many of the factors listed above are impeding market expansion over the predicted period.

Regional Trends:

Asia Pacific E-waste management market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. China is a major producer and consumer of electrical and electronic equipment. It generates the most e-waste in the Asia Pacific region. Growing government initiatives and active engagement in e-waste collection and recycling activities are also expected to drive the regional market. Moreover, Europe is a crucial region. Numerous government attempts to implement greener and more sustainable solutions, as well as lessen the negative impact of e-waste generation, are expected to enhance growth. For example, the European Commission launched a new circular economy action plan aimed at reducing electronic and electrical waste in 2020.





Segmentation of E-Waste Management Market-



By Recycler Type-

Glass Recycler

Metal Recycler

Plastic Recycler

Printed Circuit Board Recycler

By Material Recovery-

Metal

Plastic

Glass

Others

By Source Type-

Household Appliances Large Household Appliances Washing Machines Refrigerators Air Condtioners Small Household Appliances

Entertainment & Consumer Electronics Television Others

I.T. and Telecommunication Computers Phones Others

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

