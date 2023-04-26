Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts Report 2023-2028

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrocephalus Shunts - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hydrocephalus shunts market will grow at a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

The market is expected to advance at a respectable CAGR forecast till 2028 owing to the rising prevalence of brain and neurological disorders and growing use of sophisticated programmable valves across the globe.



The hydrocephalus shunts market is observing significant market growth primarily owing to the mounting figures of various brain and neurological disorders.

Further, an increase in the geriatric population base, increasing adoption of advanced programmable valves, increasing product launches and approvals, surging investments by key players, and others will ultimately affect the demand for hydrocephalus shunts certainly during the forecast period.

In addition, increasing awareness regarding hydrocephalus, and increasing numbers of brain injuries, traumatic injuries, and hemorrhagic stroke will affect the market of hydrocephalus shunts significantly. Therefore, the market of hydrocephalus shunts is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.



Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Dynamics:



According to the latest Traumatic Brain Injury Fact Sheets and Policy Brief, nearly 50 million people suffer from traumatic brain injury (TBI), worldwide, every year. In developing countries, TBI increasingly affects the elderly and children under 4 years old. As per the same source, 1.5 million patients are hospitalized every year due to TBI, in Europe.



According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, around 80,000 to 90,000 people each year are disabled due to TBI.



In addition, neurosurgeons are inclined toward the latest technology shunts, antisiphon devices, and advanced programmable valves. Antisiphon devices help in avoiding siphon effects over cerebrospinal fluid. Thus, the increasing demand for antisiphon devices will ultimately lead to the increased demand for hydrocephalus shunts in the market.



Moreover, the introduction of cutting-edge equipment that can be used efficiently in healthcare institutes with the inferior system and facilities, increasing funding for R&D by the concerned organization due to the emergence of several types of new pathogens, and surging number of manufacturers engaged in the strategic creation of new items, will drive the growth of hydrocephalus shunts in the market during the forecast period.



Therefore, the factors stated above collectively will drive the overall hydrocephalus shunts market during the forecast period from 2023-2028. However, the high cost of the treatments involving shunts, shunt malfunction, shunt infection, and others may prove to be challenging factors for the hydrocephalus shunt market growth.



The hydrocephalus shunts market was significantly impacted during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the initial stage of the pandemic, the demand for hydrocephalus shunts suffered a disgrace owing to the imposition of strict lockdown rules, and disruption in manufacturing, and supply.

Moreover, due to the diversion of the medical field towards COVID-19, the funding for R&D activities related to neurological and brain disorders was either halted or postponed and many non-urgent surgeries were also postponed, thereby declining the demand for hydrocephalus shunts in the market.

However, with the ease of lockdown restrictions, the upturn of resources and supply chain, the administration of a vaccine to the public, and the return of patients to hospitals for surgeries, the demand for hydrocephalus shunts increased and is anticipated to drive the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Report Introduction



2. Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Executive Summary

2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2. Market at Glance

2.3. Competitive Assessment



3. Regulatory Analysis

3.1. The United States

3.2. Europe

3.3. Japan

3.4. China



4. Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Key Factors Analysis

4.1. Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Drivers

4.1.1. Increasing incidence of Hydrocephalus

4.1.2. The rise in the prevalence of brain and neurological disorders

4.1.3. The growing use of sophisticated programmable valves

4.1.4. The surging burden of the geriatric population

4.2. Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Restraints and Challenges

4.2.1. High cost of the treatments involving shunts

4.2.2. Shunt malfunction and shunt infection

4.3. Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Opportunities

4.3.1. Increasing latest technology shunts and antisiphon devices as they assist in avoiding siphon effects over cerebrospinal fluid

4.3.2. Rising public awareness about diseases and treatment options and a rise in healthcare expenditure



5. Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.3. Threat of New Entrants

5.4. Threat of Substitutes

5.5. Competitive Rivalry



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Hydrocephalus Shunts Market



7. Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Layout

7.1. By Product

7.1.1. Hydrocephalus Valves

7.1.1.1. Adjustable Pressure Valves

7.1.1.2. Fix Pressure Valves

7.1.2. Hydrocephalus Catheters

7.1.3. Others

7.2. By Age Group

7.2.1. Pediatric

7.2.2. Adults

7.3. By End-User

7.3.1. Hospitals

7.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.3.3. Others

7.4. By Geography



8. Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Company and Product Profiles

8.1. B. Braun SE (Christoph Miethke GmbH & Co. KG)

8.2. Johnson & Johnson

8.3. Integra LifeSciences

8.4. Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG.

8.5. Medtronic

8.6. Sophysa

8.7. TKB Corporation

8.8. G.SURGIWEAR LTD.

8.9. HpBio Proteses, inc.

8.10. Kaneka Medix Corp.

8.11. Natus Medical Incorporated.

8.12. Desu Medical

8.13. HLL Lifecare

8.14. Anuncia Inc.

8.15. Fuji Systems



9. KOL Views



10. Project Approach

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uz2pky

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.