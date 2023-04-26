US-based Palantir Technologies plans to establish a regional hub of big data competencies in Vilnius

Palantir Technologies Inc., a software and services company which specializes in big data analysis, plans to expand its operations in Lithuania, after entering into a strategic partnership, together with the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania. Both parties are planning to collaborate in developing new digital solutions.

“The critical role Lithuania plays on the world stage will only continue to increase with the current arc of our geopolitics,” said Alexander C. Karp, co-founder and chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies Inc. and chairman of The Palantir Foundation for Defense Policy & International Affairs. “We are more than grateful to the President of Lithuania for our new partnership with the Ministry of Defense to establish a technical center in Vilnius, which will strengthen not only the nation and its Baltic partners, but also the democratic values which they seek to uphold.”

The strategic partnership with Lithuania is oriented towards the development of technological solutions with the purpose of supporting regional defense capabilities. Palantir Technologies team in Lithuania would be looking to hire highly skilled software engineers. The Ministry has agreed to give insights on the possible applicability of products to defence areas and further development.

Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nausėda also welcomes the strategic partnership and Palantir Technologies’ choice. “Developing new high technology oriented foreign investment opportunities as well as creating partnerships to co-create new technological products important for regional security is a win-win policy. Lithuania’s talented labor force and attractive business environment is our treasure we must further nurture.”

“Strengthening Lithuanian expertise in data-driven defense capabilities and becoming a center of excellence within the Baltic States and NATO members will strengthen defense potential and support the development of Lithuania‘s defense industry and respective ecosystem,” says Arvydas Anušauskas, Minister of Defense.

Palantir Technologies combines practical expertise in distributed systems infrastructure, big data processing, user experience design, and data science. The company’s solutions have already been used in the fight against COVID, military support for Ukraine and the resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania.

“We are excited to see Lithuania continuing to pursue the path of technology and high-value-added solutions that can strengthen our positions as a regional hub for contemporary competencies,” says Elijus Čivilis, General Manager of Invest Lithuania. “Big data processing is not a far-future technique – it already holds great importance on various sectors now. Lithuania constantly strives to be a better place for creating and trying out new technologies or solutions, so I am sure it will also be a great place for Palantir Technologies to grow and innovate.”