MediWound to Present Phase 2 EscharEx® Data at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring 2023

YAVNE, Israel, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation enzymatic solutions for tissue repair, today announced the Company will present updated clinical data from the three EscharEx® Phase 2 trials at the 2023 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | Wound Healing Society taking place in National Harbor, Maryland on April 26-30, 2023.

In the oral presentations, renowned key opinion leaders Vickie R. Driver, DPM, MS, FACFAS, Cyanndi R. Dove, DPM, and John C. Lantis, MD, will discuss current practices in wound debridement, the existing unmet medical need, results from clinical Phase 2 studies of EscharEx, as well as case studies showcasing the treatment experience. The session will be held in the Innovation Theater on April 29, 2023, at 7:30 am ET.

The posters highlighting the safety and efficacy results from the studies evaluating EscharEx in the treatment of chronic wounds will be presented virtually. The first abstract (Poster Number CR-030) entitled: “Results from a Phase 2 multicenter, randomized, placebo controlled, adaptive design study performed to evaluate safety and efficacy of Bromelain-based enzymatic debridement agent (BBD) in debridement of Venous Leg Ulcers (VLUs),” presented by Dr. Lantis, shows results from the randomized controlled Phase 2 study of EscharEx.

In the second abstract (Poster Number CR-017) entitled: “Updated Results from an Open Phase 2 Study Assessing the Safety, Efficacy and Pharmacological Effects of Bromelain-based Enzymatic Debridement on Biofilm, Microbial loads and Cytokines in patients with DFU and VLU,” Dr. Dove will present updated results from the pharmacology Phase 2 study of EscharEx.

"We are thrilled to present our positive Phase 2 EscharEx data at this esteemed scientific conference. The data further demonstrates EscharEx’s potential as a category-leading enzymatic debridement solution for countless patients battling chronic wounds,” stated Ofer Gonen, CEO of MediWound. “This event attracts top experts in the field of wound care from around the globe, and we look forward to presenting and sharing our data with them. We firmly believe that EscharEx, with its promising safety and efficacy outcomes, is poised to become a significant player in the wound care market."

The SAWC, the official meeting site of the Wound Healing Society, is the world’s most comprehensive wound event of the year featuring scientific abstracts highlighting updates on the most critical topics in wound care. The SAWC Spring, now in its 36th year, serves as a forum to connect the entire wound care team, physicians (DO, DPM, MD), nurses, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, and dietitians, with the foremost experts in wound care to improve patient outcomes through education. The 2023 SAWC Spring | WHS | DLS agenda features more than 80 high-impact sessions from expert presenters led by the giants and emerging voices in the field.

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a biopharmaceutical company, is the global leader in next-generation enzymatic technology focused on non-surgical tissue repair. With a 20+ year history specializing in the development, production and commercialization of solutions that seek to replace existing standards of care, the company is committed to providing rapid and effective biologics that improve patient experiences and outcomes while reducing costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first product, NexoBrid®, an FDA-approved biologic for severe burns, can replace the current standard of care, which is costly surgical interventions, while minimizing the complications associated with them. Utilizing the same biotherapeutic enzymatic platform technology, MediWound has developed a strong R&D pipeline. This includes EscharEx®, a Phase III biologic for chronic wounds, with significant advantages over the $300+mm monopoly legacy drug and an opportunity to expand the market. The Phase III study is expected to start in Q4 2023. Additionally, the company has a Phase I/II biologic for basal cell carcinoma, MW005, with results expected in Q3 of 2023.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

MediWound cautions you that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that we expect, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “continues,” “believe,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “future,” “potential,” “goals” and similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or similar expressions.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the use of funds received from BARDA, the exercise of the replenishment option anticipated progress, development, study design, expected data timing, objectives anticipated timelines, expectations and commercial potential of our products and product candidates including EscharEx®. Among the factors that may cause results to be materially different from those stated herein are the inherent uncertainties associated with the uncertain, lengthy and expensive nature of the product development process; the timing and conduct of our studies of our products and product candidates, including the timing, progress and results of current and future clinical studies, and our research and development programs; the approval of regulatory submission by the FDA, the European Medicines Agency or by any other regulatory authority, our ability to obtain marketing approval of our products and product candidates in the U.S. or other markets; the clinical utility, potential advantages and timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals of our products and products; our expectations regarding future growth, including our ability to develop new products;; market acceptance of our products and product candidates; our ability to maintain adequate protection of our intellectual property; competition risks; the impact of government laws and regulations and the impact of the current global macroeconomic climate on our ability to source supplies for our operations or our ability or capacity to manufacture, sell and support the use of our products and product candidates in the future.

These and other significant factors are discussed in greater detail in MediWound’s prospectus supplement, the annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2023, Quarterly Reports on Form 6-K and other filings with the SEC from time-to-time. These forward-looking statements reflect MediWound’s current views as of the date hereof and MediWound undertakes, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in their respective views or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release except as required by law.