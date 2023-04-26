Freight Brokers Fortify Carrier Relationships through Tai’s Integration with MyCarrierPackets

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tai TMS (Tai) , a fully integrated, broker platform for freight management and transportation, today announced an integration partnership with MyCarrierPackets , a carrier onboarding service provider. Brokers can now turn to Tai’s integration with MyCarrierPackets as a way to strengthen carrier networks and relationships.



Once brokers identify key carriers, the integration begins syncing five years worth of carrier data from MyCarrierPackets. By leveraging this data, agents no longer need to directly contact carriers to obtain required documentation. With carrier syncs taking place every four minutes, documentation uploads, factoring/payment setup, preferred regions & shipment types, and contact information are all up-to-date and automatically translated from MyCarrierPackets into Tai.

“At current standing, capacity is abundant, but that won’t always be the case,” said Walter Mitchell, CEO, Tai. “Freight brokers need to focus on building new carrier relationships and fortifying existing ones in order to weather the next capacity disruption. With MyCarrierPackets, not only is the carrier onboarding process simplified, it’s protective. The ease of use and streamlined communication from the integration makes our customers a friend to their carrier network, positioning them as a trusted partner now and into the future.”

Brokers looking to work with new carriers can send a carrier invitation within Tai. From there, the integration creates a new carrier profile. This new carrier profile will remain in a disabled status until the packet and insurance information is provided and vetted by MyCarrierPackets. Once the required information is confirmed, the system will activate the carrier for the broker and allow them to begin sharing job details.

“Adding new carriers to a broker network is a time consuming and meticulous process when done manually,” said Jay Pelkey, Founder and CEO, MyCarrierPackets. “By eliminating almost all of the back and forth communication, MyCarrierPackets streamlines the onboarding process and mitigates the risk of unqualified carriers making their way into a broker network. With Tai, we’re further simplifying the process and helping brokers build partnerships with their carriers, ensuring they have access to capacity regardless of market conditions.”

While disruptions such as double-brokering scams and capacity fluctuations continue to hit supply chains across the country, Tai’s integrations with carrier security and onboarding platforms, like MyCarrierPackets, protects brokers from uncertainty.

About Tai

Tai TMS is an all-in-one domestic freight management system for full truckload and LTL shipments. Tai gives freight brokers unmatched speed and scalability with automation implanted into every phase, along with direct integrations to carriers, load boards, and capacity tools.

Tai Software's core group of developers and freight industry experts has helped freight brokers scale growth for over 20 years. We are dedicated to introducing unique, envelope-pushing, instantly accessible products to the transportation management industry. We believe in perfecting our existing products and expanding only when we can meet our own highest standards. Our lean organization allows us to focus on continuous innovation to ensure our customers are always empowered with the most cutting-edge software.

About MyCarrierPackets

Assure Assist’s MyCarrierPackets is a unique Online Carrier Packet service specific to the Transportation industry.

When customers sign up for MyCarrierPackets, they upload their logos, choose color schemes, upload legal documents, and indicate the questions they want to ask freight carriers (optional, required, or don't ask).

Once signed up, users direct all of their carriers via an email invitation to electronically complete their customized online carrier packet. Even the invitations and completion email templates to carriers are customized by customers!

Each invited carrier is directed to a customized online packet webpage, where they enter/verify their profile information, agree to the customer specific contracts, complete an electronic W9, and verify their insurance certificate of insurance information on file.

All parties, customers (dispatchers and compliance departments) and carriers, are notified once each carrier completes a MyCarrierPacket for each customer.

MyCarrierPackets decreases internal cost, improves efficiency, and lowers the exposure of fraud.

MyCarrierPackets expedites set up time for carriers and allows them to load with shippers and/or freight brokers even when insurance companies are closed.