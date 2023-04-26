Bearing Names Maritime Startup Veteran Jim Daly as Chief Operating Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bearing, the fast-growing leader in AI-powered vessel optimization and insights for maritime shipping, today announced that it has appointed Jim Daly as chief operating officer. Daly brings extensive industry experience in building and leading teams that introduce innovative and disruptive technologies. Daly will report to Bearing CEO Dylan Keil.



“We’re excited to have Jim on board as we steer the maritime shipping industry toward more sustainable operations with our AI-driven solutions,” said Dylan Keil, CEO and co-founder of Bearing. “He understands the importance of our mission and he’ll be an integral part of our leadership team, helping us scale and create impactful technology to make maritime shipping a greener industry.”

Daly was previously Chief Operating Officer of startups Sea Machines Robotics and logistics robot pioneer Rethink Robotics. Daly helped scale Sea Machines through two venture funding rounds and the launch of several innovative autonomous and situational awareness products for workboats, ferries and cargo shipping. At Rethink Robotics, he successfully scaled operations from a technology concept to first and second-generation products. The company pioneered the development of low-cost collaborative manufacturing and logistics robots. Its ‘Baxter’ industrial robot was recognized by Time Magazine as one of the Best Inventions of the Year 2012.

“I’m eager to continue advancing new technologies for the maritime industry alongside the very talented team at Bearing,” said Daly. “As new regulations are set to reshape the industry, Bearing is uniquely positioned to make ocean shipping greener and more efficient. There is a tremendous opportunity for Bearing to keep the industry moving forward with its CII compliance and fleet performance management tools enabled by proven AI modeling and our massive data sets of historical and real-time voyage operations data."

Daly holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an MBA in Finance from Santa Clara University Leavey School of Business.



About Bearing

Based in Palo, Alto, CA, Bearing brings operational efficiencies to the maritime shipping industry. With artificial intelligence (AI), Bearing aggregates and analyzes data from multiple sources to provide actionable insights for fuel efficiency, optimal routing and vessel performance. Backed by AI experts and partnerships with global shippers, Bearing is helping its customers increase their profit margins and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

