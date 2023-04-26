Infinidat Supports Children with Pediatric Cancer through Tech Tackles Cancer Charity Event − “Battle of the Tech Rockstars”

WALTHAM, Mass., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced its support for Tech Tackles Cancer through the “Battle of the Tech Rockstars” charity competition in London on May 24th at the O’Meara Nightclub and in Boston on September 21st at The Sinclair (Cambridge). These fundraising events are part of a broad fundraising effort within the tech community to advance cancer research and help pediatric cancer patients and their families.



Infinidat is joining with a number of other major IT and storage vendors in an orchestrated effort through Tech Tackles Cancer to raise significant money for this life-saving cause in a fun and creative way. Infinidat is actively involved as a Gold Sponsor of both Tech Tackles Cancer London and Tech Tackles Cancer Boston. Infinidat also has a seat on the volunteer-led team that oversees and plans the organization’s activities. Serving on the executive committee of Tech Tackles Cancer is Sapna Capoor, Director of Global Communications at Infinidat.

“Infinidat’s support for Tech Tackles Cancer demonstrates our company’s strong commitment to making the world a better place, not only as an enterprise storage solutions provider, but also as a good corporate citizen. We’re proud to give back,” said Capoor. “By coming together with other companies in the storage tech community, we’re able to magnify and extend the positive difference we’re making in the lives of children in need.”

In its 9th year, the TTC has raised approximately $3 million to date for organizations that support pediatric cancer research and outreach programs. Building on its success in the U.S., TTC is launching its charity fundraiser in London for the first time ever.

The funds that are raised through Tech Tackles Cancer London will go directly to Children with Cancer UK, one of the leading childhood cancer charities in the United Kingdom. The funds that are raised through Tech Tackles Cancer Boston will go directly to two organizations: St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a volunteer-powered charity committed to funding the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long, healthy lives, and One Mission, a pediatric cancer charity that does whatever it takes to get kids through cancer treatment.

“Tech Tackles Cancer’s mission is to harness the power of the technology industry to raise awareness and funds to help sick children and their families as well as advance cancer research,” said AtScale CEO Christopher Lynch, the technology veteran who founded Tech Tackles Cancer. “Further, we are teaching the next generation of technology leaders how to prioritize philanthropy alongside their careers. I invite people to support the performers and the companies that are participating in Tech Tackles Cancer."

Tech executives will put on their “rock star” acts as musical performers on stage in London and Boston, respectively, backed by a live band, to compete in the head-to-head “Battle of the Tech Rock Stars” competition. The live audience and spectators watching the performances via LinkedIn Live will be able to vote for their favorite performances.

To find out more about Tech Tackles London, go to: https://techtacklesx.org/ttc-london/

To find out more about Tech Tackles Boston, go to: https://techtacklesx.org/ttc-boston/

About Tech Tackles Cancer

Tech Tackles Cancer is an international non-profit organization focused on creating talent and technology for the global big data-driven economy. TTC brings together tech companies that want to give back and support life-saving pediatric cancer research and outreach programs. TTC was founded by technology veteran Chris Lynch, CEO of AtScale, and executive chairman of DataRobot and Snowplow. For more information, go to techtacklesx.org.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

About Infinidat

