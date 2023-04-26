Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp Announces Filing Form 20-F 2022

Lima, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, April 26, 2023 - Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31st, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2022 Form 20-F includes audited consolidated financial statements of Credicorp and its subsidiaries as of December 31st, 2021 and 2022 and for the years ended December 31st, 2020, 2021 and 2022 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The 2022 Form 20-F can be downloaded from Credicorp’s website ( Annual Materials and 20-Fs ). Holders of Credicorp’s securities and any other interested parties may request a hard copy of our complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, by filling out the form located on the link “mail request” at Credicorp’s website.





About Credicorp



Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com.pe

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.