The Harbourfront Group Announces Leonard Trigg’s Appointment to President of Willoughby Asset Management

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- the Harbourfront Group of companies (“the Group”), which includes Harbourfront Wealth Management Inc., is pleased to announce the promotion of Leonard Trigg to President of Willoughby Asset Management Inc. (“Willoughby”), the Investment Fund Manager member of the Group.



Trigg has worked with a range of firms in Canada, the United States, and Switzerland, and possesses a broad skillset that spans investment funds, operations, regulatory compliance, technology, and sales.

“Leonard is the right person to step into the role of President of Willoughby,” says Danny Popescu, Chief Executive Officer of the Harbourfront Group. “His exceptional knowledge of the asset management industry and impressive experience will continue building on the momentum of the successes of our innovative asset allocation solutions.”

Trigg will continue serving as a member of Harbourfront Wealth Management’s executive leadership team as Chief Technology Officer (“CTO”). He has played an instrumental role in the development of the Group’s technological platforms and continues to drive the wealth management industry towards a more unified and streamlined client and advisor experience.

“I’m excited about Harbourfront’s innovative investment solutions and Willoughby’s unique diversified private products,” says Trigg. “I’m honoured to serve as President of Willoughby and CTO to Harbourfront, the Investment Dealer, and to help contribute to this strong track record of growth.”

This announcement follows recent news of Kim Thompson’s promotion to Harbourfront Wealth Management’s Chief of Staff, supporting the firm’s continued growth.

For more information about Harbourfront Wealth Management, please visit: www.harbourfrontwealth.com.

About Willoughby Asset Management Inc.

Willoughby Asset Management Inc. is a registered Investment Fund Manager based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Willoughby Asset Management Inc. provides complete asset allocation solutions for Accredited and Non-Accredited investors. Learn more: www.willoughbyasset.com.

About the Harbourfront Wealth Management Group

Founded in 2013, the Canadian-owned independent wealth management and planning advisory group is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., and has a rapidly growing network that currently consists of 28 branches across Canada. The Harbourfront Group includes a registered Securities Dealer/Investment Advisory firm servicing established advisors and their high-net-worth clients, an Investment Fund Manager that specializes in managing sub-advised alternative investment funds, and a U.S. SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Learn more: www.harbourfrontwealth.com.

