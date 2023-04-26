Bionano Announces Three Publications Demonstrating OGM’s Utility for Hematological Malignancy Research

Three peer-reviewed publications collectively illustrate the building support in Europe for optical genome mapping (OGM) as a powerful alternative to traditional methods of cytogenetic analysis for hematological malignancies

Taken together, the publications, a review paper and two independent studies, illustrate that OGM is not only comparable to traditional methods of cytogenetic analysis for hematological malignancies but is potentially more sensitive in the detection of relevant aberrations

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), today announced the publication of three studies which collectively illustrate the continued development of data supporting optical genome mapping (OGM) as an alternative to traditional cytogenetic methods for the analysis of hematological malignancies. The studies confirm OGM’s high level of concordance and ability to identify relevant variants that are not detected by traditional methods but that could have an impact on clinical research, potentially leading to improved patient management, including therapy selection and overall risk assessment.

Key Findings and Takeaways

The publication from Ruhr-University Bochum (Nilius-Eliliwi et al.) is a combined review of 11 peer-reviewed papers covering 509 samples from subjects in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) research studies, including the authors’ own independent study of 42 AML and MDS samples. The authors concluded that OGM offers unbiased genome-wide analysis of structural variants (SVs) with high resolution. The authors noted that, in a single workflow, OGM can combine most of the current diagnostic yield of traditional cytogenetic methods with substantial additional information regarding unseen SVs and the clarification of previously unclear findings. The authors also noted OGM’s ability to detect currently unknown variants, which might give insight into disease biology and refine risk stratification.

The researchers’ independent study used OGM to analyze 35 AML samples and 7 MDS samples and reported:

OGM had a 91% concordance rate with traditional cytogenetic methods for AML cases with additional information detected in 64% of samples

OGM had an 83% concordance rate with traditional methods for MDS cases with additional information detected in 50% of samples

OGM’s threshold for detection could be reduced to a variant allele fraction (VAF) of 1-2% with a 600x coverage protocol

OGM offers a simplified workflow, with results able to be generated in 4 days without the need for cell culture and other complexities found in traditional cytogenetic methods

The publication from University Hospital of Clermont-Ferrand (Soler et al.) evaluated the performance of OGM against traditional cytogenetic methods in 29 samples characterized as AML or ALL. Overall, OGM had high concordance with traditional cytogenetic methods and detected a number of additional findings that could be confirmed to be pathogenic or likely pathogenic and that would play a significant role in influencing disease management.

OGM was 100% concordant with prognostic classification conducted with traditional cytogenetic methods

OGM detected additional cytogenetic and molecular abnormalities not described by standard techniques including aberrations cryptic at the karyotype level in 6 samples

OGM identified the involvement of candidate genes with a known or putative role in leukemogenesis or as therapeutic targets, including TP53, TCL1A, KMT2A, CDK6, or BCL11B



The publication from University of Oulu (Valkama et al.) is one of the first studies to evaluate the utility of OGM in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) samples. OGM was fully concordant to a four-probe fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) panel in 18 samples and was also able to detect additional genetic variations, including both unbalanced and balanced SVs. Importantly, OGM also enabled the detection of prognostically significant complex karyotypes, undetectable by FISH, in three samples, which are associated with shorter survival and advanced disease. The authors concluded that OGM is a powerful tool for genome-wide SV analysis and has the potential to serve as a first-tier cytogenetic test for CLL.

OGM was 100% concordant with traditional cytogenetic methods

Additional chromosomal aberrations were detected in 78% of the samples, including complex karyotypes, which are undetectable by FISH

The authors reported high sensitivity in complex samples where pathogenic variants were present in very low abundance, at a 3-9% VAF



“We have seen a significant increase in the number of peer-reviewed studies showing OGM’s utility for hematological malignancy research. These three new publications from European sites underline those positive results and confirm OGM’s potential to serve as a first-tier cytogenetic method for analysis, due to its ability to perform, in a single assay what today requires multiple technologies, with effective and reliable results,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

The publication from Nilius-Eliliwi et al. is available at https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/15/6/1684; the publication from Soler et al. is available at https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/15/7/2131; the publication from Valkama et al. is available at https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/15/4/1294.

