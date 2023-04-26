NFC Chip Market Size to Witness Rapid Growth at a CAGR of 15% to Cross US$ 7.6 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR

Rockville, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global NFC chip market is valued at US$ 1.9 billion in 2023 and is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 15% from 2023 to 2033.



One of the key drivers of the near field communication (NFC) chip market is the increasing adoption of mobile payments across the world. Many people are now using their smartphones to make payments, and NFC technology is a key enabler of this trend. NFC-enabled smartphones can be used to make payments at point-of-sale terminals that support contactless payments, which is more convenient and secure than using cash or traditional payment methods.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8536

NFC Chip Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2033 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15% Market growth 2023-2033 US$ 7.6 Billion Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Broadcom Inc., HID Global, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Marvell Technology, Inc., MediaTek Inc., Nordic Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Another factor boosting the sales of NFC chips is the development of the Internet of Things (IoT). NFC technology is being used in a wide range of IoT applications, from smart homes to connected cars. NFC-enabled devices can be used to exchange data and enable secure communication between devices, which is essential for many IoT applications.

Sales of NFC chips are experiencing tremendous growth, with increasing demand from various industries, including healthcare, retail, transportation, and finance. The healthcare industry is significantly using NFC technology for patient monitoring and remote healthcare services, while retailers are using it to improve the customer experience by offering several mobile payment options and personalized promotions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global NFC chip market is expected to reach US$ 7.6 billion by 2033.

The United States market for NFC chips is expanding rapidly due to the presence of key market players.

NFC technology is widely used in the healthcare sector in Germany.

China is the leading market in Asia Pacific due to its increasing use in the banking sector.

“Popularity of wireless charging and NFC-enabled vehicle diagnostic systems are fuelling NFC chip sales,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8536

Recent Market Developments

STMicroelectronics introduced an affordable NFC Type 2 Tag IC with privacy features and enhanced NFC data exchange format (NDEF) in November 2021. For high-volume utilisation cases such as customer engagement, product information, and brand protection, the solution offers a balance of cost and functionality.

In May 2019, NXP Semiconductors and Identive, a leader in digital security and identity for the Internet of Things, developed an ultra-cheap RFID inlay.

Key Segments Covered in NFC Chip Industry Research

By Product Type: Auxiliary Non-auxiliary

By Storage Capacity: Up to 64 Bytes 65 to 168 Bytes 169 to 180 Bytes 181 to 540 Bytes Above 540 Bytes

By Application: Smartphones Laptops & Notebooks Smart Cards Televisions Point-of-Sale Systems Medical Devices Vehicles Smart Wearables

By End-use Industry: Automotive & Transportation Consumer Electronics Retail BFSI Healthcare Building & Infrastructure Media & Entertainment



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8536

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global NFC chip market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (auxiliary, non-auxiliary), storage capacity (up to 64 bytes, 65 to 168 bytes, 169 to 180 bytes, 181 to 540 bytes, above 540 bytes), application (smartphones, laptops & notebooks, smart cards, televisions, point-of-sale systems, medical devices, vehicles, smart wearables), and end-use industry (automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, retail, BFSI, healthcare, building & infrastructure, media & entertainment), across five major regions of the world.

Key Questions Covered in the NFC Chip Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global NFC Chip sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the NFC Chip demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the NFC Chip Market during the forecast period?



Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

POE Chipsets Market Growth: The increasing use of IP technologies, and the ever-rising trend of data and power transmission through a single cable using POE injectors and switches are some drivers that are expected to boost the growth of the POE chipsets market, globally.

Dual Interface Smart Card Market Demand: The global dual interface smart card market is expected to witness tremendous growth, owing to high technological advancements in the fields of semiconductors and telecommunications.

Smart Car Tracking Systems Market Revenue: The continuous rise in demand for innovative solutions in car market are also propelling the surge in the smart car tracking systems market revenue.

Digital Signage Systems Market Trends: Increase in the adoption of digital signage systems in the entertainment & transportation sectors as well as advanced interactive technologies are the latest trends in the digital signage systems market.