Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on Genius Group Ltd. (NYSE: GNS)

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released update note on Genius Group Ltd. (NYSE: GNS). The update note includes information on the Genius Group Ltd.’ financial results, management commentary, recent developments, outlook, risks, and our estimates.

The update note is available here. Highlights from the note include:



Announcements Relating to Various Launches and Strategic Partnerships: Genius Group launched California Business School, a school within its subsidiary University of Antelope Valley (UAV), to house its flagship MBA program and has collaborated with three New York Times Bestselling Authors to provide their entrepreneur coursework and content to students and alumni of UAV's California Business School. The company also announced the launch of its International Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program in strategic partnership with the Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM), offering one of the highest postgraduate degrees in academic management education, with a focus on entrepreneurship. The program specializes in 12 domains, including AI adoption and exponential growth strategies, and is designed for senior professionals seeking entrepreneurial skills to accelerate to the C-Suite. It blends online learning with thesis support from dedicated supervisors from SSBM, Geneva, and features industry experts and academic centers such as the University of Rome, the University of Florence, the University of St. Gallen, and Penn State.



The company has planned an extraordinary general meeting (the “EGM”) on May 16, 2023, relating the proposals to be submitted for shareholders’ approval involving consideration and voting on the resolutions for the adoption of the new constitution and the proposed capital reduction and distribution of shares in Entrepreneur Resorts Limited to shareholders. The EGM will be held digital-only, with no in-person attendance for shareholders, and will be webcast live on Zoom, the registration URL for which is https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__ODAUUXVRu2Q49L_fW-hPw Commencement of Trading on Upstream: Genius Group Limited, which recently received approval to dual list its shares on Upstream, the trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited, has begun trading on the app under the ticker symbol GNS. Upstream's dual listing enables Genius Group to tap into a global digital-first investor pool, facilitating trade via USDC, credit/debit cards, PayPal, and USD, boosting liquidity, improving price discovery, and expanding investment opportunities.



About Genius Group Limited

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Singapore-based EdTech and education company engaged in providing educational services in over 200 countries. It aims to develop an alternative lifelong learning curriculum and make its educational products accessible worldwide to all age groups

For more information, visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com.

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by Genius Group Limited for producing research materials regarding Genius Group Limited, and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however, the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for an annual or semi-annual research engagement. As of 04/26/2023, the issuer had paid us $40,500 for our research services, which commenced 04/16/2022 and was billed annually for the first year for $27,000 and two equal installments of $13,500 for six-month periods in the following year, upfront in each period. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually do not exceed $5,000. The issuer has paid us for non-research related services as of 04/26/2023 consisting of $3,000 for presenting at a virtual investment conference and $2,000 for organizing an investment dinner. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the initiation report and in the respective financial filings for Genius Group Limited.

Contact:

Diamond Equity Research

research@diamondequityresearch.com