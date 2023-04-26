Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market Set to Register a CAGR of 7.5% During the Forecast Period 2023-2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent study by Growth Plus Reports, the Global Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

The global market for mycology immunoassay testing was analyzed, and it is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. The presence of fungal antigens or antibodies in biological samples such as blood, urine, or cerebrospinal fluid is detected via mycology immunoassay testing.

Recent Development in the Global Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market:

In August 2022, a study conducted at the University of California San Diego, discovered GM-LFA (Galactomannan Lateral Flow Assay), a dependable, simple, and rapid diagnostic tool that may overcome the drawbacks of culture and GM-EIA and be essential in the timely initiation of antifungal treatment.

Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Technology, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of fungal infections is driving the market revenue share.

Sensor technology coupled with rapid detection techniques drives the demand for mycology immunoassay testing.

Several advancements in increasing significant R&D activities are creating a strong product pipeline.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The driving factor for the mycology immunoassays testing market revenue is the growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic tests, early disease detection techniques, and the rising prevalence of fungal infections. Furthermore, the real-time, easy, and rapid mycotoxin monitoring method contributes to market revenue growth.

However, the increased use of molecular diagnostic techniques, as well as the availability of alternative diagnostic methods, is expected to restrain market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Technology

Based on technology, the global mycology immunoassays testing market is segmented into ELISA, rapid tests, ELISPOT, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Due to the high sensitivity and precise and cost-effective detection of fungal antigens or antibodies in clinical samples, the ELISA segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By End-User

Based on the end-user, the global mycology immunoassays testing market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, blood banks, research centers, and others. Due to rapid and accurate diagnosis of fungal infections, the hospital segment accounts for the largest revenue share, resulting in timely treatment and improved patient outcomes.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global mycology immunoassays testing market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest market revenue share in the global market. The presence of a rising number of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotechnology enterprises, as well as the availability of upgraded medical facilities, are factors boosting the worldwide immunoassay testing market expansion in North America.

Competitive Landscape

Following is a list of the top market players operating in the global market for mycology immunoassays testing:

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Siemens AG



Beckman Coulter Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for mycology immunoassays testing in-depth and analyzed the basic market characteristics, significant investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue forecast, competitive market players, mergers, and acquisitions.

Table of Content

