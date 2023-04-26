Global Handheld Fiber Fusion Splicer Market Size To Grow USD 319.29 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 7.3%

New York, United States , April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Handheld Fiber Fusion Splicer Market size is To Grow from USD 157.83 Million in 2022 to USD 319.29 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Handheld fiber fusion splicers are portable and efficient devices used for joining or splicing optical fibers in the field of fiber optic communication. They offer advanced features such as automated alignment, real-time monitoring, and fast splicing speeds, enabling precise and reliable connections with low insertion loss and high tensile strength. These compact and user-friendly splicers are widely used in telecommunications, data centers, and other industries, where high-quality fiber optic connections are crucial. Designed to withstand harsh environments, handheld fiber fusion splicers are essential tools for network installation, maintenance, and repair tasks, providing superior performance in a compact form factor.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Handheld Fiber Fusion Splicer Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cladding Alignment and Core Alignment), By Application (Telecommunications, Cable TV, Military, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032".

The core alignment category is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period.

Based on type, the global handheld fiber fusion splicer market is divided into cladding alignment and core alignment. Core alignment fusion splicers offer more precise and accurate alignment of the fiber cores, resulting in lower insertion losses and higher splice quality. These splicers are capable of aligning both the core and cladding of the fibers, ensuring optimal performance in high-speed data transmission and long-haul telecommunications networks. As the demand for high-performance and reliable fiber optic networks continues to grow in applications such as telecommunications, data centers, and other industries, core alignment fusion splicers are expected to witness increased adoption, driving the growth of the global handheld fiber fusion splicer market.

Telecommunications segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the projected period.

Based on the application, the global handheld fiber fusion splicer market is divided into telecommunications, cable TV, military, and others. The telecommunications application segment is expected significant growth in the global handheld fiber fusion splicer market during the forecast period. The telecommunications industry is a major consumer of handheld fiber fusion splicers as it requires precise and reliable splicing of optical fibers for the installation, maintenance, and repair of fiber optic networks. With the increasing demand for high-speed internet, data communication, and mobile networks, the telecommunications sector continues to invest in expanding and upgrading its fiber optic infrastructure. This is driving the demand for handheld fiber fusion splicers that offer advanced features such as fast splice and heating functions, precise alignment technologies, and integrated optical power meters.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of around 9.4% over the coming years.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the handheld fiber fusion splicer segment during the forecast period. This can be attributed to several factors, including the rapid expansion of telecommunication networks, increasing internet penetration, and growing demand for high-speed data communication in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. The region's booming IT and telecommunication sectors, along with rising investments in data centers, are driving the demand for handheld fiber fusion splicers. Additionally, the growing adoption of fiber optic networks in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation further contributes to the market's growth in this region, making it a lucrative market for handheld fiber fusion splicer manufacturers.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global handheld fiber fusion splicer market include Fujikura Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., INNO Instrument Inc., AFL Global, Corning Incorporated, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Ilsintech Co., Ltd., Viavi Solutions Inc., EXFO Inc., Fitel Networks, Prysmian Group, OptecNet Deutschland e.V., Jilong Optical Communication Co., Ltd., Signal Fire Technology Co., Ltd., and Darkhorsechina Telecom Tech. Co., Ltd.

