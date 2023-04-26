Global Adhesive Tapes Market Report 2023: Increasing Use of Adhesive Tapes in Diverse End-Use Industries Boosts Industry

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Adhesive Tapes Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Technology (Solvent, Hot-melt, Water-based), Backing Material (PP, Paper, PVC), End-use Industry (Packaging, Healthcare, E&E, Automotive) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The adhesive tapes market size is projected to reach USD 110.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6% from USD 80.2 billion in 2022. The Acrylic, by resin type segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the adhesive tapes market in 2022.

Acrylic, by resin type likely to account for the largest share of adhesive tapes market

The acrylic resin has a high demand owing to its beneficial chemical and physical properties, low cost, and applications in several end-use industries such as healthcare, transportation, and packaging. These acrylic adhesive tapes can be used in water-based and solvent-based technologies due to its high resistance to other solvents, water, and chemicals. Water-based acrylic adhesives are the cheapest as compared to all other resins used in the adhesive tapes industry..

Hot-melt, technology accounted for the largest segment of adhesive tapes market

The hot-melt technology is the fastest-growing technology segment in the overall market during the forecast period. The hot-melt are thermoplastic polymer-based adhesives that are 100% solid. They are used in a molten state, and solidify after cooling.

Due to their quick setting time, relative low cost (both in terms of materials and processing), and minimal environmental impact, hot-melt based adhesives are in high demand. Additionally, the wide formulation latitude of hot-melt-based adhesive systems makes it possible to produce a variety of solutions for different end uses and substrates. The major attraction of these tapes is their extraordinarily quick bond formation rate, which translates to high production rates.

Polypropylene (PP)-backed, by backing material accounted for the largest segment of adhesive tapes market

Polypropylene-backed adhesive tapes are recyclable, flexible, water & abrasion-resistant, and strong. These tapes accommodate both smooth and irregular surfaces effectively. PP adhesive tapes comes with or without adhesives. It is also referred to as mono-axial-oriented polypropylene (MOPP) film, biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film, , fiberglass-reinforced filament polypropylene film, and tensilized polypropylene (TPP) film. Based on the chemistry, PP adhesive tapes are usually used for electrical insulation applications. These tapes cannot be printed with ink or made wet by adhesives due to their low hydrophilicity.

Commodity, by category accounted for the largest segment of adhesive tapes market

Commodity adhesive tapes accounted for a highest share of the overall adhesive tapes market, in terms of volume, in 2022. High demand for commodity tapes is from the continuously growing retail and packaging industry. These tapes are also used to pack goods for shipments in bulk quantities hence trending e-commerce industry is also boosting the commodity adhesive tapes. Moreover, the rising number of SMEs are likely to lead to an growing demand for office supplies, which will ultimately increase demand for these tapes.

Asia Pacific, by region is forecasted to be the largest segment of adhesive tapes market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is the largest adhesive tapes market in 2022 and is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The last decade have seen significant economic growth in the region. As of 2018, the population of the region's fastest-growing consumer nations, China and India, was over XX billion, according to the Population Reference Bureau. With rapidly growing income and the fastest-growing middle class population, this is expected to become an increasingly important driver for various global end-use industries, including electrical & electronics, packaging, healthcare, and automotive.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand from Packaging Industry

Increasing Use of Adhesive Tapes in Diverse End-Use Industries

Improvements in Healthcare Systems in Emerging Countries

Increasing Use of Adhesive Tapes in Electric Vehicles

Restraints

Volatility in Prices of Raw Materials

Opportunities

Potential Substitutes to Traditional Fastening Systems

Support to European Green Deal for Adhesives & Sealants

Challenges

Implementation of Stringent Regulatory Policies

Significant Competition Posing Challenges for New Entrants

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 347 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $80.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $110.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Adhesive Tapes Market, by Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Acrylic-Based Adhesive Tapes

6.2.1 High Durability Boosting Demand for Acrylic-Based Adhesive Tapes

6.3 Rubber-Based Adhesive Tapes

6.3.1 High Adhesion to Plastics, Non-Polar, and Low-Energy Surfaces Leading to Increasing Demand for Rubber-Based Adhesive Tapes in Asia-Pacific

6.4 Silicone-Based Adhesive Tapes

6.4.1 Increasing Demand from Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, and Automotive Industries Driving Market

6.5 Other Resin Types

7 Adhesive Tapes Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solvent-Based

7.2.1 Stringent Regulations on Voc Emissions Limit Use of Solvent-Based Technology in Europe and North America

7.3 Hot-Melt-Based

7.3.1 Market to Grow at Highest Rate due to Low Cost and Low Environmental Impact

7.4 Water-Based

7.4.1 Excellent Bonding Strength to Different Types of Substrates

8 Adhesive Tapes Market, by Backing Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Polypropylene (Pp)

8.2.1 Rising Demand for Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Expected to Drive Demand

8.3 Paper

8.3.1 Repulpability to Drive Adhesive Tapes Market

8.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)

8.4.1 Flame Retardance and Electrical Insulation Properties Driving Consumption

8.5 Others

9 Adhesive Tapes Market, by Category

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commodity Adhesive Tapes

9.2.1 High Demand Projected from Packaging Industry

9.3 Specialty Adhesive Tapes

9.3.1 Growing Healthcare and Electrical & Electronics Industries Generating Demand

10 Adhesive Tapes Market, by End-Use Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commodity Adhesive Tapes

10.2.1 Packaging

10.2.1.1 Urbanization, Construction, Hygiene, Health, and Cosmetic Industries to Drive Market

10.2.2 Masking

10.2.2.1 Increasing Demand due to High Growth of Building & Construction Industry

10.2.3 Consumer & Office

10.2.3.1 Significant Growth in Residential and Commercial Sectors to Drive Market

10.3 Specialty Adhesive Tapes

10.3.1 Electrical & Electronics

10.3.1.1 Rising Disposable Income in Emerging Countries to Drive Market

10.3.2 Healthcare

10.3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Largest and Fastest-Growing Market

10.3.3 Automotive

10.3.3.1 Increasing Focus on Lightweight Hybrid and Electric Vehicles to Boost Demand for Specialty Adhesive Tapes

10.3.4 White Goods

10.3.4.1 Asia-Pacific Fastest-Growing Market for Specialty Adhesive Tapes

10.3.5 Paper & Printing

10.3.5.1 Enhancement of Product Visibility and Safeguarding Merchandise to Drive Market Growth

10.3.6 Building & Construction

10.3.6.1 Growth of Housing Sector in Emerging Countries to Drive Market

10.3.7 Retail

10.3.7.1 Rising Consumer Confidence in Europe Driving Market

10.3.8 Other End-Use Industries

11 Adhesive Tapes Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Construction Adhesive Tapes Market, by Application

15 Adjacent/Related Markets

16 Appendix



